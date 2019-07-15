Late-Night Hosts Blast Trump for Attack Against Democratic Congresswomen: "He Is So Wrong"

"If someone is leaving this country, it should be you! And if you’re looking for a new home, might I suggest that you go to hell," Colbert directed at Trump during his Monday night monologue.

After President Donald Trump stirred controversy for his Sunday comments that a group of Democratic congresswomen of color should go back to the "broken and crime infested places from which they came," late-night hosts fired back during their Monday night shows.

In his tweets, Trump seemingly referred to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and her allies in what's become known as "the squad." The others are Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. Only Omar, from Somalia, is foreign-born.

On Late Night, Seth Meyers took a closer look at Trump's "appallingly racist" comment, which is something Meyers adds is a common occurrence. "Everyday he serves up a steaming hot entrée of racism and then washes it down with a side of —," he pauses, as he then plays a clip of Trump naming "McDonald's, Wendy's Burger King with some pizza."

Meyers went on to explain that it is ludicrous to attack the Congresswoman when they're actual citizens of this country. "Three of the Congresswomen you're attacking were born here, and they're all American citizens. So if you're asking them to fix the totally broken crime-infested governments of their home countries, they're trying," he explained.

The late-night host also said knowing where the women were born is irrelevant because "they're Americans." "This is their country and they are treating it with a lot more respect and devotion than the racist gargoyle who sits around, tweeting from the back nine of his chintzy golf course."

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the late-night host commented on Trump's "personal best at being the worst" moment.

"If that strikes you as a little racist, you do not know the meaning of the word 'little'... It's a burrito of wrongness," he said. Colbert went on to describe Trump's comments as "insulting."

"He is so wrong. Here's the problem: It is insulting to these women to even have to defend them to these racist accusations. Colbert even took a moment to question: "Is there anybody Trump does think was born in America?"

The Late Show host went on to explain that Trump is attempting to drive a "wedge" into the Democratic party, which he adds is a mistake. "The Democrats… the only one issue they agree on is him."

Colbert added that this moment has done nothing but unite the Democratic party. "It's like in the sci-fi movie where everyone is fighting on Earth but the only thing that can unite humanity is an alien invasion except this time, 42 percent of this country are like 'uh these aliens are making sense.' "

As for Trump's defensive stance that his comments were not racist, Colbert decided to strongly fire back.

"Everything in your life has been handed to you on a silver platter, and yet, you––every other word out of your mouth is a tantrum that would get a toddler dragged out of a ball pit," Colbert said. "You complain about everything! You don’t like Bette Midler! Who doesn’t like Bette Midler?!… If someone is leaving this country, it should be you! And if you’re looking for a new home, might I suggest that you go to hell!"

Over at The Daily Show, Trevor Noah decided to become a "racism detective" to assess whether Trump is, in fact, a racist. "I don’t know what’s worse," Noah said, "the fact that the president thought it’s acceptable to say go back to where you came from, or the fact he said it to people who are already where they came from." He then added, "It’s almost like in Trump’s head you can’t be a person of color and an American."

When asked about his controversial comments, Trump stated that the criticism didn't faze him because many people "agree" with what he said. Noah took a moment to counterargue.

"Just because many people agree with you doesn’t mean you aren’t being racist, okay?" Noah replied. "Imagine if Hitler was, like, 'I know everybody says I’m bad, but have you seen how many people are waving from me in the streets? If I was racist, they would say something, ya?'"