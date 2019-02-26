Late-Night Hosts React to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Performance and Hostless Oscars

"The Oscars were last night and did not have a host. It went so well, NBC asked to see me after work," joked Seth Meyers on 'Late Night.'

Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah and Conan O'Brien all joked about the takeaways from the 2019 Oscars on Monday's episodes of their respective late-night shows.

Jimmy Kimmel, who previously hosted the awards show in 2017 and 2018, gave his viewers a recap of the hostless show.

"I watched the Oscars at home last night in a tuxedo. I was in a tux, full hair and makeup just in case someone called at the last second and said, 'Hey, listen we need you,'" joked the Jimmy Kimmel Live host.

He noted that the ceremony was 36 minutes shorter than the previous year. "Next year it's going to be 36 minutes shorter than that and every year they will cut 36 more minutes out of the show until it's exactly one minute long," he said. "And the ratings will be huge."

"I tried pitching having no host for this show tonight, but ABC didn't go for it," Kimmel joked. "This is some network. We had an Oscars without a host and a Bachelor that won't have sex with anybody."

The host said that the theme for the Oscars was "the Grammys" due to the show's many musical performances, including Queen and Adam Lambert's opening performance and Lady Gaga's duet with Bradley Cooper, or as Kimmel called him, "the raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy."

"Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper had so much sexual chemistry, about a minute into the song my wife started ovulating," he said about their performance of "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

The ceremony featured many diverse winners, including a number of the Oscar recipients from Black Panther and Roma, with the latter film's best director win marking "the fifth year in the last six years that a Mexican director won best director," said Kimmel. "Steven Spielberg was like, 'Build that wall already.'"

Spike Lee also won his first Oscar for best adapted screenplay for BlacKkKlansman. Donald Trump later took to Twitter to address Lee's first Oscar win. "Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing when doing his racist hit on your president," Trump tweeted. The tweet concluded with Trump declaring that he has done more for African Americans than almost any other president.

"I like that 'almost any other president' line," said Kimmel. '"You know, if it weren't for that damn Lincoln, I'd be number one.'"

While Kimmel didn't attend the Oscars, his sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez covered the red carpet for the show.

"I'm gonna talk to a lot of famous people," said Rodriguez in the beginning of the clip. "And make them feel uncomfortable."

During the segment, Rodriguez told nominee Glenn Close that their ensembles matched and asked Lee if he preferred to yell "action" or "cut."

Rodriguez handed out green ribbons to guests including Regina King, Rodney Rothman, Bob Persichetti, Peter A. Ramsey, Alfonso Cuaron, Bob Iger and Diego Luna. He explained that the ribbons were in support the Guillermo Dinero charity. "I'm trying to get a raise from Jimmy Kimmel," he told Mark Ronson.

He later recruited presenter Brian Tyree Henry to explain why he deserved a raise. "First of all, look at him. He's the best. He's the most amazing, amazing person in the world," said Henry. "Give him his dollars, Jimmy."

"Jimmy, give this man a raise so he can stop passing these out on the carpet," King told the host.

Helen Mirren also promised Rodriguez that she would wear the ribbon the next time she's on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Mike Myers shared a similar sentiment and threatened to never visit the show again if Rodriguez did not receive a raise.

Rodriguez also offered the stars some liquid courage, showing Charlize Theron, Allison Janney, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Peter Farrelly, Jake Johnson, Shameik Moore, Richard E. Grant, Keegan-Michael Key, Sam Elliott and Marina de Tavira that his microphone doubled as a flask.

For those that weren't impressed with the microphone flask, Rodriguez also revealed that he brought a clutch bag that doubled as a flask. Mirren, Awkwafina, Chadwick Boseman and Viggo Mortensen all took sips from the purse.

The segment concluded with Rodriguez kissing his guests goodbye, including a peck on the lips with Janney.

"I see lipstick on your cheek," noted Theron after she kissed him goodbye. "I don't like that."

Over on The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah, who was a presenter at the Oscars, talked about his "amazing night" at the ceremony.

"I was super star-struck. Literally Helen Mirren punched me in the face," he joked. "Best night of my life."

Noah added that the most talked about moment of the night was the "super sexy duet" between Lady Gaga and Cooper. The host played a clip from the performance, though changed the music from "Shallow" to an instrumental version of "Yankee Doodle."

He then touched on the other big moment of the night, which was Green Book's win in the best picture category. "It's been called the reverse Driving Miss Daisy because the driver is white and the passenger is black. And also, they drive in reverse the entire movie," he joked.

The host said that his favorite moment of the night was Lee's acceptance speech, which was followed by a news clip that shared Trump's tweet. "That's right. President Trump called Spike Lee racist," said Noah. "It was like, 'BlacKkKlansman, that's offensive folks. Should've been called Black Very Fine People On Both Sides.'"

"Also Trump is the last president to tell anybody about their reading," he said.

Noah concluded the topic by congratulating "almost all of the winners from last night."

Seth Meyers also discussed the awards show on Late Night.

"The Oscars were last night and did not have a host. It went so well, NBC asked to see me after work," he joked.

He announced that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won best animated film, while "Pharrell Williams won best animated shorts," as a picture of Williams' outfit appeared onscreen.

He added that Rami Malek took home the best actor award, while "Lady Gaga took home Bradley Cooper." Meyers then shared an image of the two leaning into each other with their eyes closed from the end of the "Shallow" performance."

After he explained that the A Star Is Born costars performed "Shallow" during the show, he said, "They managed to get through it even though his beard got stuck in her earring. I mean, look that these two. I think we're lucky that the song is the only thing they performed. They look like they fell asleep in the limo on the way back from prom."

Late Night writer Amber Ruffin also recapped the show in an installment of her "Amber Says What" segment.

She said that the show was "crazy" and complimented the dresses worn by Danai Gurira, Kacey Musgraves and King.

"Then people were like, 'You have to see Billy Porter's tuxedo,' and I was like, 'What?' I saw the whole thing. It was like, 'What?'" she said about the Pose star's tuxedo dress.

She also noted how young Paul Rudd looked during the show. "I was like, 'Which one of his parents is black? Because it has not cracked,'" she said.

Ruffin added that while everyone was curious to learn the night's winners, "every black person I know was like, 'Who cares? As long as it's not Green Book.'"

Her highlights from the night included Black Panther's wins and Cooper and Lady Gaga's performance.

She announced that while Green Book won best screenplay, "the real star was Samuel L. Jackson's face cause he opened that envelope and his face was like, 'What?'"

Ruffin explained that Jackson's clear disappointment was linked to his role in Lee's 1989 film Do The Right Thing. "Which is one of the best movies of all time and wasn't even nominated," she shared. "The winner that year was Driving Miss Daisy. Fast forward to today when another Spike Lee movie lost out to Driving Miss Daisy 2. This time the white one drives."

After she noted that Cuaron's win in the best director category marked the fifth time a Mexican has won the award in six years, she joked, "You better put a door in that border wall for filmmakers."

"Then Olivia Colman won best actress and she was like, 'What? I thought Glenn Close was going to win' and Glenn Close was like, 'Bitch, so did I!'" Ruffin recapped. "'Why do you think I came dressed as an Oscar?'"

Ruffin later shared her disappointment when Green Book was announced as the winner in the best picture category. "I yelled it so loud, I woke up my husband and he was like, 'What? Did someone break in? What's wrong?' And I was like, 'Worse! Green Book won best picture,'" she said.

She added that the thought Porter's tuxedo dress made her feel slightly better about Green Book's win.

Conan O'Brien introduced the topic of the Oscars on Conan by sharing that Trump was not happy with the ceremony. "He was furious that best foreign film went to someone from another country," he joked.

He also said that Lee tried to leave the ceremony before it ended, though his exit was stopped by security.

O'Brien then shared the "big news" that the ceremony did not have a host, though "the show did better." He said, "Ratings were up 11 percent, so today people were saying, 'Maybe we don't need a host anymore.' Do you know what that means to me?"

He said that he lost sleep over the thought of show's no longer needing hosts. "Can you imagine The Price Is Right without a host? It'd be chaos. Everybody would come on down," he said.

O'Brien then talked about the Lady Gaga and Cooper's "intimate" performance of "Shallow." He said, "It was amazing cause the way they held each other's gazes as they sang really gave their performance a very emotional quality."

The host and his sidekick Andy Richter inched closer to each other as they discussed how close Lady Gaga and Cooper were during the performance. "Talk about selling a song. They were practically having sex with their eyes," said O'Brien.

"After that performance, all I could think was… all I could think was, 'Fat chance, Mary Poppins Returns,'" said Richter as he approached O'Brien until their faces were mere centimeters away from each other.

The two then discussed how they casually watched the show as they remained uncomfortably close to each other. They add that they didn't mind the lack of a host before they parted ways and the segment concluded.