Late-Night Hosts Celebrate Federal Agents' Raid of Trump Lawyer's Office

Late-night hosts weighed in on the news that federal agents raided the office of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to a porn actress, Stormy Daniels (Stephanie Clifford), who says she had sex with Trump more than a decade ago.

On The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah shared his sympathy for CNN's "breaking news violinist" for having to play the dramatic music under a lenghty newsflash which featured so much context. Noah then quipped, "It's just nice knowing that in 20 years, teachers won’t be able to give a history lesson without explaining what a pornographic actress is."

Tonight at 11/10c, the FBI’s raid of Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s office might have broken CNN’s breaking news violinist. pic.twitter.com/q1eEGRcu0X — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 10, 2018

Over on The Late Show, Stephen Colbert showed footage of Trump, aboard Air Force One, denying knowledge of Cohen making a payment to Daniels. "He knows nothing," Colbert said. "Trump trusts his lawyer so much that he lets him do stuff he doesn't know about, in his name, for reasons he doesn't understand. That's like saying, 'Doc, put me under and take whatever organs you want. Dealer's choice.' "

Addressing the federal raid, Colbert said, "Remember, Michael Cohen says he paid off Stormy Daniels out of his own pocket, which is crazy. Who pays for porn?"

TONIGHT: Trump trusts his lawyer Michael Cohen implicitly (and we promise he doesn’t know what that means). #LSSC pic.twitter.com/RISqcvtbg5 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 10, 2018

On TBS, Conan O'Brien quipped, "The FBI raided the offices of President Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen. Out of habit, Cohen offered the agents $130,000 to keep the whole thing quiet.

Late Night host Seth Meyers noted that it didn't take federal agents long to find records related to payments made to Daniels as he a picture of a file cabinet with the label "Payments to Porn Stars."

Over on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host noted that the FBI "barged in" to Cohen's office "like the Donald himself storming into a beauty pageant dressing room."