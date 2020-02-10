Late Night Hosts Celebrate 'Parasite's Historic Oscar Wins: "Hollywood Has a New Favorite Bong"

Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah also poked fun at the Academy's lack of diverse nominees: "What do you do when you have a diversity problem? Well you hit 'em with the world's most famous white rapper," Kimmel said of Eminem's surprise performance.

After the best in film were honored during Sunday night's 2020 Oscars, it was the night's big winner Parasite that captured the attention of everyone, including late night hosts, who discussed the film during their Monday night shows.

Bong Joon Ho's Parasite swept Oscars after winning the golden statue for best original screenplay, best international feature film, best director and best picture as it became the first foreign language film to win the top honor. That honor was something The Daily Show host Trevor Noah was quick to comically question during his show.

"I was a little confused because I thought the first foreign language film to win was Rocky," Noah said during his monologue. "You're telling me you didn't need subtitles?"

This season, several awards shows — including the Oscars — have received criticism for their lack of diverse nominees and failure to nominate any female directors. Despite women and minorities making historic strides at last year's Oscars, this year's nominees list was largely noninclusive.

Throughout the night, stars took to the stage to address the lack of diversity and female director nominees, with Natalie Portman making a statement on the red carpet by wearing a Dior Haute Couture cape embroidered with the last names of snubbed female directors: Scafaria, Wang, Gerwig, Diop, Heller, Matsoukas, Har'el and Sciamma.

"You know what I did think was funny about the night, was how many times someone would get onstage, give a speech about how Hollywood needs diversity and then everyone in the audience would clap," Noah explained, before emphasizing, "It's all white people. Like, who do you think that person is talking to?" He added, "It's almost like clapping, like 'yeah, the rest of these people yeah. Not me, not me."

Noah doubted Parasite's win would foreshadow real change within the Academy. "I have noticed a pattern, though. There's definitely a pendulum that swings back and forth for best picture. Because last year, Green Book won and everyone was like, 'Ah, that's kinda unwoke.' So then this year, they said okay, 'We're gonna give it to a Korean movie abut class warfare.' Now the Academy's pendulum is gonna swing back hard the other way," Noah said.

To further assist in ensuring the pendulum continues, Noah teased an idea for his own project: "Which is why I'm releasing my new film this fall. It's an all-male reboot of Little Women. It's gonna crush!"

Over at The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon also applauded and poked fun at Parasite for winning top honors. "What an amazing moment for South Korea. They have Parasite. They have BTS. Meanwhile, North Korea is this close to dial up internet," he quipped.

After recognizing that Parasite is the "first non-English speaking film to win best picture," Fallon mentioned that that could be a tough statement given "some Arnold Schwarzenegger films come close."

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host also discussed the Academy's "diversity problem," which he noted was rectified in a surprising way. "All the acting nominees but one were Caucasian and what do you do when you have a diversity problem? Well you hit 'em with the world's most famous white rapper," Kimmel said of Eminem's performance of "Lose Yourself." Kimmel also noted that Trump may have "gained another 15 percent of the vote" after the myriad acceptance speeches encouraging equality and representation.

"Bottom line — don't expect to see the Joker doing a 'Got Milk?' commercial anytime soon," Kimmel said of Joaquin Phoenix's acceptance speech after winning best actor.

Addressing Parasite's big wins, Kimmel explained how the concept of the film could easily compare to a certain American family that the country is familiar with: He explained that Parasite is "a South Korean film that tells the story of a family who cons their way into a house they have no business living in and things go very wrong from there." "The American version of it is called 'the Trumps,'" Kimmel said, also describing the film as "Hairasite.'"

Poking fun at Parasite helmer Bong Joon Ho, Kimmel celebrated the director for being the first time a man named Bong: "Move over, large glass contraption on Seth Rogen's nightstand, Hollywood has a new favorite Bong."

During his show, Kimmel also played a segment highlighting his sidekick Guillermo's funny moments interviewing stars on the Oscars red carpet.

During The Late Show, Stephen Colbert also discussed Parasite's big win. "It was a historic night. Bong Joon Ho's Parasite became the first foreign-language film to win best film, unless you count 2017's The Shape of Water, which was filmed in the universal language of fish sex," Colbert joked.

After Taika Waititi won for best adapted screenplay for his film Jojo Rabbit, Colbert applauded the director for being the first person of indigenous decent to win in a writing caetgory. "He said in his speech, 'Apple needs to fix those keyboards. They are impossible to write on, it make me want to go back to PCs,'" Colbert said. "Here's how bad Taika Waititi's keyboard is. When he started his career, his name was Tony Wilson."

Like Kimmel, Colbert also commented on Phoenix's Oscar acceptance speech, in which he discussed artificially inseminating cows. "Okay, Joaquin, that sounds horrible. But i never went to any of Harvey's parties and I don't want to know. That's not my scene," Colbert said.

During Sunday's Academy Awards, Parasite nabbed four wins in total. Universal's 1917 nabbed three wins: for visual effects, cinematography and sound mixing. Another three films earned two honors each. Warner Bros.' Joker won in the lead actor category for Joaquin Phoenix and for original score. Meanwhile, Sony's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood scored wins for Brad Pitt in the supporting actor category and for production design. 20th Century Studios' Ford v Ferrari won for film editing and sound editing.

Renée Zellweger secured the best actress win for Roadside Attractions' Judy, whereas Laura Dern earned a win for Netflix's Marriage Story in the supporting actress category.