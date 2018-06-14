Late-Night Hosts Imagine How Trump Celebrated His Birthday

"Trump had some cake ate some ice cream and played golf and then he remembered it was his birthday," Conan joked of the day.

Late-night hosts joined the crowd of public figures sending messages to President Donald Trump for his birthday on their shows on Thursday — in their unique way.

On CBS' The Late Show, host Stephen Colbert presented the president with a "gift." After wishing Trump "a birthday" (and eschewing any adjective in the phrase), Colbert said, "Now although I criticize President Trump, everybody knows that, I did give him a gift. Sir, I hope you appreciate these cufflinks," he said, holding up a gold pair of handcuffs. "Just let me know if you have trouble getting them on."

TONIGHT: We celebrate Trump's birthday by giving him a present we'd really like to see him wear. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/fU9WX4MUwu — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 15, 2018

Comedy Central's The Daily Show also suggested that Trump get some time in custody for his birthday in a "Between the Scenes" segment. "What do you get the man who has everything? A pair of handcuffs?" host Trevor Noah asked the audience.

Noah then noted that the birthday had its ups and downs for the president. The New York attorney general served Trump with a lawsuit on Thursday, "which is Trump's favorite kind of suit," Noah joked, while Noah said Trump received a "present" with the Justice Department's inspector general report on the FBI's handling of the 2016 presidential campaign. The report found that former head James Comey had used a private email server for some bureau work (the same practice that Comey had faulted presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for) and that one FBI agent had texted someone saying, "We'll stop [Trump]" from winning the election.

"I don't care what anyone says, it looks bad," Noah said. "Can you imagine if the FBI during Obama's term, like, agents were texting, and one of them was like, 'What if he wins?' and [the other] was like, 'Don't worry. He'll be born in Kenya'?" (Noah, of course, was referring to the conspiracy theory that former president Barack Obama was born outside the U.S.)

Trump gets a lawsuit and an FBI report for his birthday. #BetweenTheScenes pic.twitter.com/f6rkHjxLWn — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 15, 2018

Over on TBS, Conan O'Brien didn't neglect to mention Trump's special day on Conan, either. After noting that it was Trump's 72nd birthday, the host joked, "Trump spent a quiet evening with loved ones, then Melania stopped by."

He added that on Thursday, "Trump had some cake, ate some ice cream and played golf and then he remembered it was his birthday."