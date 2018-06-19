Late-Night Hosts Launch Fresh Attacks on Trump Administration Over Child Separation Policy

"There are two ways to look at this story, either you can be horrified or you can work for Donald Trump,” Stephen Colbert said.

For the second night in a row, late-night hosts took issue with Donald Trump's administration's controversial "zero tolerance" policy that has led to the separation of children from the parents of illegal immigrants.

"When it comes to the news, let’s face it: we don’t want to face it,” Late Show host Stephen Colbert said in his monologue Tuesday night.

"There are two ways to look at this story, either you can be horrified or you can work for Donald Trump,” Colbert added.

Speaking on reports that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders didn’t want to speak about the policy during a press briefing earlier on Tuesday, Colbert said, “Sarah, you think you don’t want to talk about child separation policy? Try doing it on a comedy show…Listen up, you don’t get to tag out here, Sarah, because it’s not really you up there. You’re just Donald Trump’s mouthpiece, or whatever part the lies come out of.”

TONIGHT! Trump defends the indefensible by sending out his indescribably inept spokespeople. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/Z9C8HwugTW — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 20, 2018

In addition to the outrage levied at the Trump administration, others have taken issue with Fox News' coverage of the policy. Fox News host Laura Ingraham came under fire for referring to holding centers for the separated children as "summer camps."

"What kind of freaky-ass summer camps does she go to?" Daily Show host Trevor Noah asked after showing a clip of Ingraham. "Was her family just dropping her off every June at state prison?"

Tonight at 11/10c: Don’t expect Trump to change his border policy unless his loyal advisers at Fox News sign off. pic.twitter.com/Q0MKDhWvOM — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 20, 2018

Jimmy Kimmel, on the other hand, targeted Trump himself, mocking the president's Tuesday morning tweet that "Democrats are the problem" and that there are "obsolete & nasty laws" to blame for child separation, not his administration.

"Since when did Donald Trump start caring about laws?" he asked. "There’s also a law against starting a fake University," he said, referring to the aggrieved Trump University.

After noting that even Melania Trump opposes child separation, Kimmel joked, "Partly because it makes her jealous. 'Why can’t I get separated from this family?' ”