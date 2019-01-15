Late-Night Hosts Mock Trump's Fast Food Buffet for Clemson Football Team

The president catered the White House celebration for the NCAA football champions with McDonald's Quarter Pounders, Big Macs and Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, Chicken McNuggets, Domino's pizza, french fries and Wendy's wraps.

Late-night hosts took aim at the Donald Trump's culinary tastes on their shows on Monday.

The president hosted NCAA National Champion Clemson University's football team at the White House earlier that day. The event's menu consisted of what Trump called "great American food." Boxes of McDonald's Quarter Pounders, Big Macs and Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, Chicken McNuggets, Domino's pizza, french fries and Wendy's wraps were served to the football players.

Due to the partial government shutdown, much of the White House residential staff has been furloughed, so the president personally paid for the fast food served, the White House explained about the unusual menu for the evening.

"I had a choice. Do we have no food for you, because we have a shutdown?" Trump told the team, according to the Associated Press. "Or do we give you some little quick salads that the first lady will make, along with, along with the second lady. They'll make some salads. And I said, 'You guys aren't into salads.'"

On Late Night, host Seth Meyers joked that the athletes were mostly excited to visit the famous house because of one of its former residents.

"The players couldn't wait to get back home to tell their families they got to go into the house Barack Obama used to live in," said Meyers. '"Was that his bedroom?'"

The host later dug into the topic in his "A Closer Look" segment.

A clip of Trump talking to the press about his plans for the night followed. "I think we're going to serve McDonald's, Wendy's and Burger Kings with some pizza," he told reporters. "I would think that's their favorite food."

"No, dude. I think that's your favorite food," responded Meyers. "He thinks he's being so sly. 'Normally, I would have a salad for dinner on Monday, but they told me they only eat every fast food.'"

Meyers then asked why Trump referred to the chain restaurant Burger King in the plural tense. "Does he think there's more than one? 'We will be having all of the Burger Kings over to the White House for a summit on trade.'" The joke was followed by an image of Trump sitting at a table with three Burger King mascots.

"I think it's safe to say that had he lost the election, The Burger Kings would have been the name of the food show Trump hosted with Guy Fieri," Meyers concluded.

Stephen Colbert used Trump's expertise in fast food to transition topics on The Late Show.

"Maybe the president sensed he was in over his head here because he quickly changed the subject to things he is an expert in: Watching football and eating fast food," said Colbert after he shared a clip of Trump discussing James Comey with reporters.

The video of Trump sharing the menu for the football players followed.

"Mr. President, is it possible you're just projecting your favorite foods onto them?" asked Colbert. "We're going to eat all of their favorite foods. Burgers, KFC, taco bowls, two scoops of ice cream. We're gonna watch their favorite movie, the 2016 election results, then I will spank them all with a rolled up Forbes. I hear they're really into that."

Over on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host said that Trump serving fast food to the team "might be the craziest" thing he did all weekend.

Kimmel shared the clip of Trump stating that the food he planned to serve was the team's favorite. "What would possibly make you think that?" he asked. "I’ll tell you what made him think that. He’s paying the check, so he had to get the cheapest food they could find.”"

"And you know he’s taking whatever they don’t eat back to his bedroom. He’ll be like the rat in Charlotte’s Web tonight rolling around in Quarter Pounders with cheese," he added.