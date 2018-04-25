Late-Night Hosts Pick Apart Kanye West's Pro-Trump Tweets

"I think Kanye West realized he’s too rich to not be Republican," Trevor Noah quipped on Wednesday.

Late-night hosts took issues with Kanye West's pro-Donald Trump tweets on Wednesday.

"You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him," West tweeted, among many other pro-Trump messages which asserted that the president was the rapper's "brother" and that both West and Trump are "dragon energy." West previously made a pilgrimage to Trump Tower in December 2016.

On the Late Show, host Stephen Colbert showed an image of West’s tweeted picture of a Trump-signed “Make America Great Again” hat captioned with multiple fire emojis. Colbert commented, “That’s fitting, because that’s how many times I’d set that hat on fire.”

The CBS host went on say that the rapper was “lobbying” for a job as Trump’s communications director. “He can just change his name to Kellyanne Kanye,” Colbert quipped.

Noting West’s comments that Trump is “his brother,” Colbert said, “I’m your brother, too, and, I just want to say, brother to brother, put the phone down.”

TONIGHT: Stephen noticed #Kanye getting "kinda political" on Twitter today. What's up @KanyeWest? Are you angling for a job in the Trump White House? #LSSC pic.twitter.com/pKTSxnOTVe — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 26, 2018

Over on the Daily Show, Trevor Noah was confused by West's comments, but posited a reasoning behind the tweets. "I don’t even know what happened here. I think Kanye West realized he’s too rich to not be Republican," Noah said.

Noah then referenced West's infamous comments about then-president George W. Bush in 2005: "You know what’s crazy is that George Bush hates black people … but he’s the same guy who loves Trump? When George Bush sees this on Twitter he’s going to be like, ‘What the f—? I know I was a bad president, but this guy’s friends with Nazis.”

On TBS, host Conan O'Brien joked during his monologue, "Kanye called Trump, 'my brother,' and Trump called Kanye 'my one black supporter.' ”

Jimmy Kimmel similarly quipped, "Now Donald Trump has two black friends. I hope Ben Carson doesn’t get jealous!"

Like Colbert, Kimmel noted that West was on his way to a Cabinet position. "And just like that, Kanye West became our new Secretary of State," the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host said.