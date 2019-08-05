Late Night Hosts React to El Paso, Dayton Mass Shootings, Urge Congress to "Do More"

After two deadly mass shootings took place in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, less than 24 hours apart over the weekend, late-night hosts dedicated their Monday night monologues to urge Congress to do more in making changes to gun laws.

On Late Night, Seth Meyers took "A Closer Look" at the recent mass shootings, describing the past weekend as "heartbreaking."

"This was a heartbreaking weekend of unspeakable tragedy and yet one that disturbingly feels all too familiar," he began saying. He went on to explain that the shootings weren't all "just about guns," but rather a result of "domestic terrorism" and "white supremacist."

"This is a moment that demands moral clarity and urgency from our political leaders," he urged.

Later on, Meyers pointed out that there's a "clear correlation" between the numbers of guns in this country and the number of gun-related deaths in the U.S. While an evident issue, Meyers found it telling that Republican leaders seem to dodge questions related to the shootings or gun laws. "When you're spending all your time dodging questions from journalists and reporters, that usually means you're on the wrong side of history."

"You're not going to get all of the answers if you refuse to ask any of the questions," he said. Meyers then argued that Republicans treat the shootings as an "unsolvable problem." After House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy mentioned that video games could be the trigger for shootings, Meyers fought back.

"You're blaming video games? You do know that other countries have video games too right? Japan has a huge gaming culture and very few gun deaths," he said. "If video games were so influential, they should make one about Congress called 'F-king Do Something.' "

He finished his "Closer Look" with a closing statement that urged Congress to make a difference. "This was a horrific weekend of tragedy and heartbreak that no one should ever have to bear; All decent people everywhere should set themselves to the task of stopping this and expressing solidarity with and support for the oppressed, marginalized communities targeted by this hatred and violence and as for our political leaders, the ones who are supposed to be protecting us always say, they need to get their shit together."

On The Daily Show, Trevor Noah argued that it's important for the country to try to rectify the gun laws and work for better safety measures.

"It's interesting to me how all these other things that people bring up still have a country that tries to stop them. Trying is the thing," the late-night host said. He then argued that the same security measures taken with driving and riding an airplane should also apply to gun safety and laws.

"America tries man. It's not about perfect. It's about trying to be more perfect. That’s' all I don't understand about how people argue the guns thing. Not saying get rid of guns, you're saying try to minimize the chances of this happening. Try to make it as hard as possible for people to own a gun because you only want people who are willing to work hard to own a gun to own to own a gun."

He further argued: "You only want people who respect the gun to own a gun. You want to make it as hard as possible. That's all it is."

Noah also said that he is used to receiving criticism that he doesn't "care about the Second Amendment." "I go, 'Yes but the Second Amendment fundamentally, if you think about it, is about protecting human beings. That's what it was written. What is the good of writing a law that now protects the guns as opposed to the human beings that it's supposed to protect?"

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel also shared his sentiments during his monologue. The late-night host discussed the "horrible, senseless tragedies" and how Congress leaders are failing to do more than simply offer their "thoughts and their prayers."

"Both parties say we are too divided. This is something we hear a lot. That we need to find something we can agree on. Well, here's something we agree on. Too many people are being shot — with high-powered weapons. I think we can agree on that."

He went on to emphasize that according to a poll, 97 percent of gun owners support universal background checks. "That's unheard of. You could ask people, 'Is ice cream delicious?' and not get 97 percent," he said. Kimmel then went after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who he referred to as an "evil, soulless creep" who won't allow the Senate to vote on a bipartisan bill that would require background checks.

"Call him and tell him the good news is we agree on something for a change. We agree that he needs to drag his bony grey ass back into work to vote on these bills. Let's start with that thing we all agree on and go from there."

Kimmel further pressed that Congress needs to "do more." "Because whatever you've been doing doesn't seem to be going too great." Kimmel also went after Trump who, once again, placed blame on the media for contributing to the built-up rage existing in this country.

"The media has a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country. Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years. News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse," Trump had tweeted.

"He blamed the fake news – and later, he and some other Republicans blamed video games," Kimmel said. "Of course, there are zero studies that link video games to gun violence - and they play video games all over the world - this is the only place where this happens regularly – video games have not been linked to gun violence - but you know what is linked to gun violence? Guns are linked to gun violence! The problem isn’t fake news. It’s real guns."

Kimmel continued to take a jab at Trump, pinpointing that "14 minutes after he tweeted about the shooting in El Paso on Saturday," he gave a "shout-out to a UFC fighter." "And this - this really tells you – I think more than anything gives you some insight into how much this man cares," Kimmel said.