Late Night Hosts React to Joe Biden Picking Kamala Harris as Running Mate: "The Man Went Black and He's Not Going Back"

Following the news on Tuesday that Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his official running mate in the 2020 election, late-night hosts shared their reactions via their respective shows.

Harris is the first Black woman to compete on a major party's presidential ticket, which Trevor Noah called a "great moment for her and for America" during his latest episode of The Social Distancing Show.

"Say what you want about Joe, but the man went Black and he's not going back," Noah continued, adding that he's impressed Biden picked Harris after she "destroyed" him in Democratic debates. Noah also said that he's interested to see what Trump's "line of attack" will be now that Biden has secured his running mate, or "America's assistant manager," as the comedian called the vice president position.

Over on The Late Show, Stephen Colbert noted that Biden's announcement came via his official Twitter account, launching into an impersonation of the presidential candidate reading the tweet: "I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate."

Colbert went on to acknowledge that Harris is not only the first Black woman to be competing in this position, but she is also the first woman of Indian descent. "Trump's going to have a hard time deciding exactly how to be racist about her," said the late-night host. He went on to call Harris a "surprising" choice given how "she hit him so hard he was spitting teeth like Chicklets" on the stage floor of the debate. Lastly, Colbert joked that Harris will come under scrutiny because Biden has a chronic condition called "old" and has said he will only do one term if he becomes president.

Jimmy Fallon also addressed Tuesday's news on The Tonight Show, noting that Harris is the daughter of two immigrants who went to Howard University and is a Democratic Sen. from California. "That's an inspiring story, unless you're Trump, then it's a Stephen King novel," said Fallon.

The comedian went on to say, "She's only had the job for a few hours, but Kamala is already gearing up for her debate with Mike Pence, that's why she spent the entire day arguing with a mannequin at Coles."