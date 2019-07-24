Late-Night Hosts React to Mueller Testimony: "He Wasn't Thrilled"

After Mueller admitted that Trump could be charged after leaving Office, Meyers quipped: "You know when Trump heard that he started pushing the sofa in front of the door."

After Robert Mueller testified before Congress, late-night hosts were quick to add their commentary to the debacle during their Wednesday night shows.

During the televised Capitol Hill hearings, Mueller dismissed President Donald Trump's claims of total exoneration in the federal probe of Russia's 2016 election interference, telling Congress he explicitly did not clear the president of obstructing his investigation. The former special counsel also rejected Trump's assertions that the probe was a "witch hunt" and hoax.

On Late Night, Seth Meyers took a "A Closer Look" at the testimony and was quick to point out that Mueller "didn't seem thrilled" to be testifying. "He had the same look on his face that Billy Joel has when someone says, 'play 'Piano Man!'"

During the testimony hearing, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jeremy Nadler asked Mueller about his attempts to interview Trump for more than a year, all of which the president refused. Meyers suggested Mueller did not go through the proper channels. "Fox News or send him a rambling tweet that praises him in syntax he's familiar with," he quipped.

Meyers also poked fun at Rep. John Ratcliffe stating that Trump is neither "above" or "below" the law. "No I agree because that isn't a thing," Meyers sarcastically said. "Though if anyone could be below the law, it's Donald Trump. Donald Trump looks up at the law the same way he looks up at an eclipse." He added: "Below the law sounds like a straight to video Steven Seagal video starring Donald Trump."

The late-night host took another jab at Trump describing the testimony as something too "fast" for the President to understand because he's used to watching Fox News "where his favorite hosts speak slowly and loudly in words he can understand."

As for when Mueller revealed Trump could be charged after his term, Meyers said: "You know when Trump heard that he started pushing the sofa in front of the door."

On The Late Show, Stephen Colbert was quick to point out that the "bombshell" of the hearing was nothing related to Trump but rather to Mueller's "gangster nickname" described as "Robert Three Sticks." However, Colbert later noted one issue during the hearings was Mueller's choice of words. When asked by Nadler to explain to the American people whether the president was exonerated by his report, Mueller answered Trump "was not exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed."

Colbert suggested Mueller might be more successful if he had just used "America talk" — in other words, emojis — to explain his findings. One example fitting of Trump, for example, could have been the orange and handcuffs emoji.

During his testimony, Mueller confirmed that he could charge Trump with a crime after he left office. On The Late Show, Colbert made fun of the moment by creating a montage of anchor soundbites quoting Trump saying "I'm f'd."

Over at The Daily Show, Trevor Noah highlighted Republican attempts to portray Mueller as incompetent or biased. One such example was Rep. Louie Gohmert questioning the former special counsel about his relationship with former FBI Director James Comey, to which Mueller responded they were “business associates.”

"Poor James Comey. Imagine finding out your friend isn't your friend in front of a live national audience," Noah joked. "In interviews, Comey was like this guy's my ride or die and now Mueller is like 'We only hung out because he had a Nintendo, okay?'"

Noah also commented on Mueller's confirmation that Trump could be charged on the obstruction of justice, joking that Trump already has a solution. "Trump is never leaving Office. He hears that the Secret Service is going to be banging on the Oval Office door like 'Sir you need to leave' and he'll be like 'no housekeeping. Thank you!'"