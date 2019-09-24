Late Night Hosts React to Trump Impeachment Probe

"Worst of all, it's asking a foreign country to meddle in America's election, which is the one thing that if you were Donald Trump, you should stay away from," 'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah said of reported actions by the president which prompted the Democratic Party-led inquiry.

Following the news that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is moving forward on her formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump, late night hosts used a portion of their Tuesday night episodes to give comedic commentary on the situation.

The probe is centered around whether Trump sought help from a foreign government for his re-election, an action that is, according to Pelosi, a "betrayal of his oath of office."

Declaring that "no one is above the law," Pelosi continued, "The actions of the Trump presidency revealed dishonorable facts of the president's betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of his national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections."

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah showed his shock over the news. After playing NBC clips announcing the impeachment probe, Noah looked to his audience with a stunned face, asking "Is it finally happening?"

Noah noted that if the American public thought Trump was "unhinged" prior to news of the probe, the president's anger might be worth avoiding social media altogether. "This thing is going to be a category 5 tweetstorm," the late-night host said. "And this one will hit Alabama," he added.

The Daily Show dug deeper into how the impeachment probe and events leading up to it came to be in a new segment called "The Full Story." Noah first joked on who the whistleblower who first flagged Trump's communications with a foreign government could be.

"Did he promise Kim Jong-un that he could use his Netflix password? Or did he promise Vladimir Putin a role in the next Fast and Furious movie?" Noah questioned.

Noah said the only person who couldn't possibly be the whistleblower is Mike Pence because "he doesn't believe in blowing things."

Trump's suspect phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is at the center of the probe. The president has been accused of asking for help in investigating former Vice President Biden and his son Hunter, threatening to freeze $400 million in military aide as leverage on information on the Bidens.

"It's abuse of power. It's extortion," Noah said. "Worst of all, it's asking a foreign country to meddle in America's election, which is the one thing that if you were Donald Trump, you should stay away from."

Noah noted that for Ukraine, who needs military aide to fight off a Russian invasion, doesn't feel the need to dig up any information on Biden.

"Didn't they see the clip when he [Biden] forgot Obama's name? He's burying himself!" Noah said, impersonating a Ukrainian solder.

Trump has denied that charge, but acknowledged he blocked the funds and later released. Of the call with the Ukrainian president, Trump tweeted on Sept. 19, "Virtually anytime I speak on the phone to a foreign leader, I understand that there may be many people listening from various U.S. agencies, not to mention those from the other country itself. No problem!"

On Trump's claims that he had a "perfect" call with the Ukrainian president, Noah simply said, "I think he's lying." As to how the late-night knows this, Noah noted "there is no such thing as a perfect call" and "something always goes wrong. That's why we text."

Noah highlighted one glaring issue with Trump's claims he has done nothing wrong. The administration has blocked Congress from getting other details of the whistleblower report, citing presidential privilege. Trump has authorized the release of a transcript of the call, which is to be made public on Wednesday. The late-night host said either Trump is up to something shady or just said something embarrassing on the call.

"The one silver lining of any Trump scandal is that if you wait long enough, eventually, he'll just spill the beans himself," Noah said near the end of the segment, followed by clips of Trump saying Ukraine needs to look into the Bidens.

On The Late Show, host Stephen Colbert told audiences to "buckle up" for the biggest news of the day.

"For two and a half years, Donald Trump has had scandal after scandal," Colbert said before listing off those scandals. "Russian collusion, obstruction of justice, saying Nazis are fine people, being an unnamed co-conspirator to campaign finance violations, lying about the Moscow Trump tower, stealing money to pay for the border wall, faking the weather with a sharpie -- every time... people have asked 'is this the thing.'"

Colbert shared clips of Nancy Pelosi announcing the impeachment inquiry, shortly followed by the late-night host staring off with surprise as his audience cheered then gave a standing ovation to the news. To that response, Colbert asked, "Okay but... how do you feel?"

As for that phone call with the Ukrainian president, Colbert says he has the audio already. The host shared a clip ahead of his show's airing Tuesday night.