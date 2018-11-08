Late-Night Hosts Respond to Trump's "Foul and Spiteful" Press Conference, Jim Acosta Altercation

"There's no highlights that I can show you from this press conference that can do it justice because it was an hour and a half of crazy Trump at his finest," said Trevor Noah.

On Wednesday, late-night hosts had a lot to say about Trump's recent press conference in which the president lashed out at multiple reporters, including his frequent adversary, CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta.

Trump told Acosta that the network "should be ashamed of itself having you work for them." The comment came after Acosta tried to ask a second question.

"You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn't be working for CNN. You're a very rude person. The way you treat [press secretary] Sarah Huckabee Sanders is horrible. You shouldn't treat people that way," Trump continued.

The White House later revoked Acosta's press credentials. "President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his administration. We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern," Sanders said in a statement.

On The Daily Show, Trevor Noah played a compilation of clips from the press conference. The final clip showed NBC News' Peter Alexander defending Acosta and calling him "a diligent reporter." Trump responded, "I'm not a big fan of yours either."

"Damn, that escalated fast," said Noah. "What happened there? Peter Alexander just tried to be that guy who steps in to stop the fight and ended up getting punched in the face. That's what happened. 'Mr. President, you're being inappropriate.' 'Your mama's inappropriate.'"

"As troubling at this was, let's be honest. Trump attacking the press, this is something we've seen a hundred times before. What we haven't seen is how the president plans to work with the new democratic House," continued the host.

A clip of Trump admitting that he plans to blame the Democrats for everything followed. "As shameless as that is, I somehow appreciate that Trump just told us his entire evil plot. He's like a cliched movie bad guy," said Noah.

"There's no highlights that I can show you from this press conference that can do it justice, because it was an hour and a half of crazy Trump at his finest," he said. "He accused the media of dividing the country; he trashed Republicans who wouldn't bow down to him; and he even threatened to investigate the Democrats if they used the House to investigate Russia or his tax returns. Trump was raging mad."

Noah added that one of his favorite moments was when Trump "had to take questions from a bunch of people who couldn't even speak American." A compilation of videos in which Trump indicated that he doesn't understand the foreign reporters was then shared. "What the hell's going on there? Trump can't understand anyone with an accent?" said Noah. "That would be so weird, because he lives with Melania."

Late Night host Seth Meyers joked that Trump was "energetic and upbeat" during the press conference.

After showing just a few of the highlights from the press conference, Meyers said, "Well, that's definitely a man who was up all night watching cable news. That was either a press conference or a demonstration of every side effect of Chantix."

The Late Show shared a clip from the press conference that showed Trump stating that many candidates lost during the midterm elections because they "decided for their own reason not to embrace" his support.

"I gotta say, I'm really surprised that stopped him, because he is not known for asking permission before he embraces," said Colbert. "Just look at what he did to that poor flag." A clip of Trump hugging an American flag followed.

Colbert then addressed Trump's claims that he will not be willing to work with the Democrats if they investigate him and he will maintain a "warlike posture." Colbert said, "And, of course, we know Trump's warlike posture. 'Look, Nancy, oh… bone spurs, bone spurs." The host then limped around the stage. "'I'm having a Vietnam flashback. I have to stay home and have sex with models,'" he said using his Trump impression.

"Then the questions got a little more specific," said Colbert before sharing a clip of Trump stating that his tax returns are too "complex" for people to understand. "'Or at least I hope they wouldn't. Otherwise, I am so screwed,'" said Colbert as Trump.

"And Trump's tax returns are complicated. We've obtained one page, and you can see the complexity," he said as he shared a photo of the fake page, which read, "Money from Russia = I heart Putin."

Colbert added that Trump seemed "subdued" during the press conference until his argument with Acosta. "What a dick. Did you see that woman try to grab Jim Acosta's mic? She tried to snatch it right out of his hand. She looked like a wedding DJ who just realized the best man is loaded," commented Colbert.

The host then shared a clip of Trump calling PBS' Yamiche Alcindor's question racist. "'I hate racist questions. I love racist limericks,'" said Colbert as Trump.

Another clip showed a reporter confronting Trump about Michael Cohen, Omarosa Manigault Newman and former Celebrity Apprentice contestant Lil Jon, who claimed the president had made racist comments. Trump responded that he doesn't know who Lil Jon is.

"Donald Trump and I have something in common: Neither of us watched The Apprentice," said Colbert.

James Corden also spoke about the "rambling" press conference on The Late Late Show.

"Trump had kind words of encouragement to Republicans who lost, especially the Republicans who campaigned against him," he said. "I'm kidding."

The host shared a clip of Trump namedropping the candidates that have spoken out against him. "I'm not sure that I should be happy or sad," said Trump after listing the former candidates, including Mia Love and Erik Paulsen.

"I think somebody's been listening to Ariana's new single, 'Thank U, Next,'" said Corden. "Trump's like the Pusha T of politics. Trump's going person by person and insulting every one of his former colleagues. Is this a press conference or his last day of work at Radio Shack?"

The host also shared that while Trump originally said that he was moving forward with a bipartisan attitude, he later insulted a number of reporters during the press conference. "I think he's taking losing the House very well," joked Corden. "For a guy who dodged the draft five times, Trump sure seems to love combat."

"This is the thing about Trump though: Sure, he's incredible on Twitter, but the material really comes to life when he's performing it live," continued the host.

Corden shared another clip of a reporter trying to make a joke about why Trump loves Oprah Winfrey so much. "A comedian here," responded Trump.

"You get a cringe! You get a cringe! You get a cringe!" said Corden as he embraced his inner Winfrey and pointed to his audience members.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel responded to Trump's "foul and spiteful" attitude during the press conference.

After showing the clip of Trump calling out the Republicans who are against him, Kimmel responded, "He is an absolute child. He really is."

The host also commented on Trump's altercation with Acosta. He said that the interaction "at times felt like it might turn into a wrestling match."

"Did somebody not get his Snickers bar this morning?" asked Kimmel. "If Donald Trump ever ends up on money, it should be a sock full of nickels used to beat people with."

The segment concluded with a montage of clips that showed Trump rudely speaking to other reporters. "I hope someone had the sense to hide the nuclear button today," said Kimmel.