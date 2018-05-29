Late-Night Hosts Weigh In on Roseanne Barr's Racist Tweet

"What changed, ABC? Because Roseanne has been writing racist tweets since forever," Jordan Klepper joked on Comedy Central.

Following a racist tweet by Roseanne Barr early Tuesday morning that caused the comedian's revived sitcom to be canceled by ABC, her agency, ICM, to drop her as a client and planned reruns pulled from Viacom networks, late night hosts also criticized Barr for her comments.

On Comedy Central's The Opposition, host Jordan Klepper said, “I knew the liberals wouldn’t let a Trump-positive show on the air. What changed, ABC? Because Roseanne has been writing racist tweets since forever.”

Klepper went on to say, "Roseanne was just doing what she promised to do: show us Trump’s America.”

This can’t wait! #ChanningDungey canceled “Roseanne” for doing exactly what she promised to do: show us Trump’s America. pic.twitter.com/GXkKAqqPqy — The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper (@TheOpposition) May 29, 2018

Over on ABC, Roseanne's former home, Kimmel joked about how the network's ratings would suffer as a result. He called the cancellation "a huge blow to business." "I mean, we don’t have much on this network. We’re hoping the NBA Finals goes eleven games this year. We’re still airing America’s Funniest Home Videos," Kimmel joked.

Earlier Tuesday, Barr attacked Valerie Jarrett, a senior adviser to former President Barack Obama, in a since-deleted tweet in which she said "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."

ABC responded by canceling her massively successful revival and its Emmy "For Your Consideration" campaign, while talent agency ICM dropped Barr as a client and Viacom networks Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT canceled upcoming reruns of the revival series.

Jarrett herself weighed in on MSNBC's town hall Everyday Racism in America later on Tuesday, saying she hoped that the tweet and ensuing outcry would be "a teaching moment."