Late-Night Hosts Say Their Goodbyes to Paul Ryan

'The Late Show' remembered the Wisconsin representative's "most courageous stances," while 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' commemorated his time in Congress with a song.

Late night hosts seized on the big political news of Wednesday morning, when House Speaker Paul Ryan announced he would not be running for re-election to Congress in November.

The Late Show commemorated Paul Ryan's stint as House Speaker with a video compilation of the representative's "most courageous stances." They included one of his comments on Trump's tweets ("I've decided I'm not going to comment on the tweets of the day or the hour," he noted), a remark made on the Today show about Trump accusers alleging sexual harassment ("I don't even know what these accusations are"), on his racially-weighted remarks ("I know his heart's in the right place" he said to Face the Nation) and others.

In honor of the House Speaker's decision not to seek reelection, #LSSC presents this look back at Paul Ryan's most courageous stances. #PaulRyan #Courage pic.twitter.com/mLPkMp5L0o — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 11, 2018

Over on TBS, Conan O'Brien packed a zinger about Ryan into his opening monologue: "House Speaker Paul Ryan said he is not seeking re-election because he wants to spend more time with his kids," O'Brien said, "Ryan said, 'As a Dad, there comes a time when you want to be there to take away their healthcare IN PERSON.'"

Trevor Noah of The Daily Show reminded viewers that though 48-year-old Ryan might look young, he's been in Congress since 1999. "That was so long ago, Britney Spears hadn't done it 'again' yet," Noah joked. He also pointed out that Noah's primary objective in his time in the House of Representatives was to lower the nation's debt, but that a Republican-led House, of which he was speaker, passed a sweeping tax bill that led to cuts for many corporations.

Tonight at 11/10c, Paul Ryan announces that he and his deep concern for America’s national debt will not seek re-election. pic.twitter.com/lA0hfoiDd6 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 12, 2018

Late Night With Seth Meyers went the extra mile with the news, penning a song about how the team felt about the resignation. Late Night writer Amber Ruffin performed Roy Orbison's "Crying" as "Roy Amberson" thusly: "You creep me out / with just a smile / you're a scary vampire child."