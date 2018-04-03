Late-Night Hosts Scrutinize Trump's Bizarre Easter Behavior

The president spent the holiday and the following day's White House Egg Roll seemingly talking about everything but Easter.

President Trump's Easter activities — tweeting about the Mexican border, ranting about the economy to children, and participating in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll — provided late-night hosts with plenty of material for their Monday shows.

Arguably the most notable was Seth Meyers' analysis, which came during his recurring segment, "A Closer Look."

The Late Night With Seth Meyers host noted that Sunday marked the holiest day in the Christian calendar. "So Trump woke up bright and early and tweeted to his followers, 'HAPPY EASTER!'" Meyers said. "And all was right with the world — for 90 minutes. And then Trump started raving about caravans of immigrants."

Trump followed up his Easter message with more tweets, including his familiar call for a wall at the Mexican border and insisting immigrants are entering the U.S. in caravans.

"Who could forget how Christ rose on the third day and said unto his followers, 'We gotta do something about all these Mexicans!'" Meyers responded, adding that Trump picked right up where he left off at Monday's White House Easter Egg Roll.

"What are you talking about?!" Meyers yelled after airing a clip of Trump ranting about the economy and military funding — all to an audience of kids waiting to hunt eggs. "I'm shocked the children didn't start booing."

Trump also seemingly struggled to describe the White House, calling it an "incredible house, or building, or whatever you want to call it," since there's "no name" for it.

"There's a name for it!" Meyers said. "It's the name everyone calls it; it's the White House! I used to think you put your name on buildings out of pure ego. Now I think it's just so you can find them."

Perhaps the strangest part of Trump's rally-like speech was the fact that he was standing next to an Easter bunny the whole time.

Jimmy Fallon tried to make sense of the bunny's uncomfortable demeanor by explaining Trump must've told him he was fired right before the speech.

"Through the mask the bunny told Trump, 'This is last favor I do for you, Donald,'" Fallon said in a Russian accent.

The annual Easter event is traditionally organized by the First Lady, though Jimmy Kimmel said of Melania Trump: "There's not a chance she did one thing to help set that up.... The only thing she's been working on is an escape tunnel."

The ABC host also showed snippets of Melania reading a book to the children in attendance, taking note of her heavy accent and how she concluded the story.

"That's the end!" Melania said, followed up by Kimmel, "of the world!"

President Trump spent the rest of his appearance — including a Q&A with reporters while surrounded by children — again bringing up political talking points, including the Deferred Action for Children Arrivals program, adding that it's the Democrats who have let down DACA kids.

Meyers wasn't having it.

"Now obviously those kids didn’t say anything," Meyers said, "but if they did, I imagine it would be something like, ‘In order to qualify for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, you have to have lived here continuously since 2007 and been under 16 when you arrived, which means no one arriving now would qualify for the program. And on top of that, you’re the one who canceled it last year, after which you rejected multiple bipartisan compromises to save it. So what you’re saying makes absolutely no sense. Now shut up and give us our fucking eggs!'"