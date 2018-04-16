Late-Night Hosts Slam Sean Hannity for Sharing Trump Lawyer

"This is crazy, Cohen only has two other clients and all he does for them is pay off mistresses, which raises the obvious question: who did Sean Hannity have sex with?”

Late-night hosts didn't pull any punches on Sean Hannity following reports earlier on Monday that the Fox News host was a client of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Hannity, who said on his radio show on Monday that he's occasionally had "brief discussions" with Cohen about legal issues that he wanted "his input and perspective on," was revealed as Cohen's mysterious third client after a federal raid of the lawyer's office last week made headlines.

Jimmy Kimmel, who recently had a public feud with Hannity following a skit on his Jimmy Kimmel Live! show which mocked First Lady Melania Trump's accent drew the ire of the Fox News host and many critics on social media, quickly jumped on the link between Cohen and Hannity. Addressing Hannity's comments about Cohen, Kimmel said, "It's interesting, he has a lawyer he doesn't pay."

Kimmel referred to Hannity as the "chief propaganda guy for Trump's legal team," and noted, "If this is the biggest witch hunt in history, the broomstick is getting pretty full."

On CBS’ The Late Show, Stephen Colbert was quick to address the news that the “sad neck with hair” revealed Hannity as his mystery client. "Pro-tip for the president, when your lawyer needs a lawyer, you need a lawyer," the late-night host quipped during his opening monologue.

After explaining the details over Cohen's confession, who also reportedly negotiated a $1.6 million payment to an ex-Playboy model for GOP financier Elliott Broidy, Colbert prepared to announce the Hannity news. "CNN, you’ve earned this," Colbert said, as he was then seen drinking red wine, rubbing himself sumptuously in a leather chair as he reveled in the news. "Jon Stewart, after the show I’m going to come over and we’re just going to spoon."

Already unable to comprehend Cohen's confession, Colbert raised another question that could potentially lead to a new revelation. "This is crazy, Cohen only has two other clients and all he does for them is pay off mistresses, which raises the obvious question: who did Sean Hannity have sex with?”

TONIGHT: A new name popped up in the case of the man who paid off Stormy Daniels. Turns out Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen also worked for a familiar face from cable news! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/KhK5cE3mEB — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 17, 2018

Over on the Daily Show, Trevor Noah noted that it wasn't a "good look" for Hannity to be one of Cohen's clients. "You know Sean Hannity is probably on the phone with his wife going, ‘Hey honey, its so weird how I used the guy who pays off mistresses to get me out of that parking ticket,' " the host quipped.

Noah criticized Hannity for not disclosing that he was Cohen's client, despite reporting on him many times on his show. "Even Instagram models have higher ethical standard," said Noah. "I’m not expecting him to rise to the ethical level of the Kardashians, but come on, Sean."

Showing clips from Hannity's show last week, in which the host addressed the raid of Cohen's office, Noah noted, "It looks less like a news show and more like a guy who’s really stressed giving himself a pep talk."

Tonight at 11/10c, Seaaaaan Hannityyyy!!! pic.twitter.com/GZ9lXQ5yQN — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 17, 2018

Noah's Comedy Central comrade, Jordan Klepper, also weighed in on Hannity on The Opposition. "Just because Sean works with the fixer, doesn’t mean he’s done anything that needs fixing," the host said. "I should know because I’m Michael Cohen’s fourth secret client."

Just because Sean Hannity works with a fixer, doesn’t mean he’s done anything that needs fixing. Take it from me, Michael Cohen’s 4th secret client. More tonight at 11:30/10:30c. pic.twitter.com/xNbRfuhXfC — The Opposition (@TheOpposition) April 17, 2018

On TBS, Conan host Conan O'Brien remarked, "It's come out today that President Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen also represents Fox News host Sean Hannity. Apparently, Cohen would pay women $130,000 to watch Hannity’s show"