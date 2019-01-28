Late-Night Hosts Tackle Roger Stone Arrest

The bits followed 'Saturday Night Live's treatment of Stone's arrest the previous weekend, in a cold open that saw Steve Martin playing the Republican operative.

Late-night hosts on Monday tackled the news that Donald Trump associate Roger Stone was arrested early Friday morning and charged with lying about his association with Russian-hacked emails damaging to Hillary Clinton's 2016 election bid.

On The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah, after explaining the news, joked that Stone looked how Vice President Mike Pence would look after a drink. He explained that the big question in Mueller's investigation is whether or not Trump coordinated with WikiLeaks to release Clinton's hacked emails.

"In his indictment, Mueller says that Roger Stone was directed to contact WikiLeaks by someone in the Trump campaign. Now was that someone Donald Trump? We don’t know. But if it wasn't Trump you would expect his people to come out and say so, but instead they are avoiding the question like it’s a French poetry reading," Noah joked.

Trump and the Fox News crew are happy to cry “blue lives matter,” except when the suspect is one of their own. pic.twitter.com/5oCvHxNzMm — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 29, 2019

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert took things up a notch with a parody video of Cops. In the spoof, a cop details Stone's arrest. "We’re here to arrest Roger Stone. He’s easy to spot because he dresses like a Dick Tracy villain. He also has a tattoo of Richard Nixon on his back, and I believe, a Henry Kissinger tramp stamp," he says. "I’m actually pretty excited we’re arresting him because I picked him for my collusion fantasy league. I’ve got Stone, Jared and Gary Busey — he’s a wild card but it could pay off big."

On #LSSC tonight: The new season of COPS hits close to home for the President. pic.twitter.com/Mq88SHHWjP — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 29, 2019

Over on Late Night, host Seth Meyers joked, "Remember, Trump brags that he only hires the best people, calls the Russia investigation a hoax, calls CNN fake news and his government shutdown left FBI agents without pay. So it was especially ironic when one of Trump’s closest associates was arrested by unpaid FBI agents working for the special counsel in the Russia investigation and the whole thing was caught on tape by CNN."

He added, "The only way that could have been more humiliating for Trump is if Robert Mueller celebrated by eating a Happy Meal at McDonald's on a date with Stormy Daniels."

Continuing his train of thought of unpaid FBI agents, Meyers joked, "Imagine being such an asshole that FBI agents will come into work and arrest you for free."

On The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon noted that Stone has a tattoo of Richard Nixon on his back. "If you think that's bad, check out the tattoo Trump just got," he said, showing a Photoshopped image of Trump with a Vladimir Putin back tattoo.

The Tonight Show also pulled video of Stone's post-arrest interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo; Fallon noted that "it really looked like Stone was blinking a lot" during the Q&A, and his team had added a "ding" sound to every blink to prove it. After playing the footage with sound, Fallon joked, "Wow, that's Morse code for 'Pardon me.'"