Late-Night Hosts Tee Off on Trump's "Spygate" Conspiracy Theory

Hours after Donald Trump coined the term "Spygate" to refer to a conspiracy theory that the FBI spied on his 2016 presidential campaign under the Obama Administration, late-night hosts took to their respective stages to dismiss the unsubstantiated claims and poke fun at the name.

On Late Night, Seth Meyers devoted his daily "Closer Look" segment in part to the president's early Wednesday morning tweetstorm about his conspiracy theory and Robert Mueller's Special Investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Speaking after a clip of Trump proclaiming that the Administration is calling his theory "Spygate," Meyers joked, "Also, you're the only one calling it Spygate. Trump's like a guy who tries to give himself a new nickname and tries to pretend it's catching on. 'I'm Donald Trump, and everyone calls me D-Trizzy.'"

He added, "It would be scary if it weren't so transparent: Trump's only move is to do to the FBI what the FBI is doing to him."

Stephen Colbert also addressed Trump's claims that a spy was planted into his campaign for political purposes, reading his tweets to his audience in his Trump voice. Then he joked, "Yes, follow Trump down the rabbit hole here. They embedded a spy early on and paid him massive sums of money to sabatoge the Trump campaign with false claims of Russian collusion in the press to help Hilary Clinton and then -- and here's the insidious part -- tell the press. And Hillary Clinton lost. So when Trump revealed this plot he would seem like a desperate criminal spinning conspiracy theories to stop the walls from closing in. Nice try, Deep State. Nice try."

TONIGHT: Last night Trump blew the lid off a secret government 'plan' to infiltrate his campaign and hand the election to Hillary Clinton. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/UyQI0TsV79 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 24, 2018

Over on ABC, Jimmy Kimmel wove the "Spygate" theory into his monologue, noting that Trump followed up the "Spygate" tweet with the "Witch Hunt!" line he's used multiple times before on Twitter.

"Donald Trump tweets like The Hulk speaks," Kimmel said. He later added another simile to the monologue: "He’s like a largemouth bass -- he doesn’t think, he just strikes when he’s annoyed!"

Kimmel then addressed Trump's request to his Twitter followers to "follow the money!"

"Which is a line from the movie All the President’s Men and is also the way Trumps gets women into his bedroom," Kimmel joked, referring to allegations from adult film actress Stormy Daniels (real name: Stephanie Clifford) and former Playmate Karen McDougal that Trump had tried to offer money to them after sleeping with them while married to Melania Trump.

Meanwhile, on NBC's Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon kicked off his monologue talking about Trump's speculative tweets. "Trump was like 'This one goes all the way to the top' and people were like, 'You are the top,'" Fallon joked.

Fallon continued, "He called it one of the biggest scandals in history. Then Vice President Pence fed him a warm, mellow Diet Coke, burped him and put him back to bed."

Fallon also added about Trump calling his theory "one of the biggest scandals in history," "Hillary Clinton was like, 'I can think of a bigger one.'"