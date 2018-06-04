Late-Night Hosts Take Jabs at Trump's Self-Pardon Tweet

Late-night hosts latched onto President Donald Trump's latest incendiary morning tweet, in which he said that he has "the absolute right to PARDON myself" in the case that he was found guilty of offenses against the United States, on Monday night.

On Monday Trump tweeted, "As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!"

The tweet followed a story in The New York Times on Saturday that published Trump lawyers' confidential memo to Robert Mueller, the special counsel overseeing Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election. In the memos, lawyers argued that Trump could not have obstructed justice because the Constitution enables him to "if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon.”

The presidential pardon, a power outlined in the Constitution's Article II, Section 2, says the president "shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment." A president has never before pardoned himself.

On Monday night's Late Night, Stephen Colbert read Trump's tweet aloud then joked, "Oh, I love riddles. I know this one: It's because if you bring the grain over the river first, the fox will collude with the Russians to get the chicken." He added, "But why are you bringing it up if you're not going to do it? It's like a surgeon saying, 'It's just a routine appendectomy, but I could kill you at any time. But why would I do that? Okay, now count backwards from 10.'"

TONIGHT: Nothing says innocent like Trump trying to convince Mueller that he can pardon himself. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/v5Ks3V1h6t — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 5, 2018

On The Opposition with Jordan Klepper, the host compared Trump pardoning himself to a particular, personal sexual act. “A guy from my high school claimed he could pardon himself, but everyone said he would have to have a rib removed so he could do it,” Klepper said.

And over on TBS, Conan host Conan O'Brien joked of the tweet, "The latest rumor in Washington is that President Trump could decide to pardon himself. This would be completely constitutional, according to Trump’s new Supreme Court Justice Donald Trump."