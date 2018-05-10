Late-Night Hosts Tear Into Michael Cohen's Alleged Russia Ties

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and James Corden tried to make sense of the latest news regarding Trump's personal attorney.

Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen continue to offer plenty of fodder for late-night hosts, and this week has been no exception.

Reports surfaced on Tuesday that a pharmaceutical company, AT&T and a firm linked to a Russian oligarch all paid Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, using his shell company — the same one Cohen used to pay porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to hide an alleged affair with Trump.

"When Rudy Giuliani heard that, he was like, 'Whoa boy,'" The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon said, referencing Giuliani's recent and surprising revelation that Trump actually reimbursed Cohen for his payment to Daniels. Trump had previously denied knowing about the payment between Cohen and Daniels.

Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti first broke the news, later stating that it seemed as though Cohen is "selling access" to Trump. "Man, if only Robert Mueller could afford that!" The Late Show's Stephen Colbert said on his Wednesday show.

The CBS host took aim at the oligarch connected to Cohen, Viktor Vekselberg — or, as Colbert said after flashing a photo of him, "inventor of the baby-smashing machine."

Showing a report from the Washington Post, which alleges that Vekselberg once bought nine Faberge Easter eggs for $900 million, Colbert said, "Wow, that guy really loves Easter! Now, there's no proof that he actually got any access to Donald Trump — unless... a-ha!" Colbert yelled as he flashed a photo of Trump and the Easter bunny.

Avenatti said that Vekselberg has close ties with Putin, though according to Late Night's Seth Meyers, it's not necessary to make this distinction.

"You don't have to say 'with close ties to Putin,'" Meyers said. "There are no freelance oligarchs in Russia."

Fallon said it's "pretty crazy" that Stormy Daniels' money could be traced back to Vladimir Putin before putting on his best Russian accent. "Putin said, 'Donald can spend allowance however he wants.'"

The NBC host added that Putin is Trump's "sugar-Vladi."

The amount of money Vekselberg is said to have paid Cohen is $500,000, though Colbert saw the number a little differently. "Half a mill — or as Donald Trump calls it, 'Three-and-a-half porn stars,'" Colbert said, splitting the amount into installments of $130,000.

James Corden paid close attention to the dollar amount, too.

"This story sounds like a word problem you'd see on a math test," the Late Late Show host said. "If Michael Cohen received $500,000 from the Russians, but only gave $130,000 to Stormy Daniels, how many years does Michael spend in jail?"

Corden pointed out that Cohen's lawyers have since come to his defense, saying there was nothing illegal about what happened. "The interesting thing here is that Michael Cohen is such a bad lawyer that even Michael Cohen doesn't use Michael Cohen as a lawyer."

This latest news in the continued Daniels saga is proving to be difficult for some to keep up with. "Even the Avengers are like, 'Okay, there are way too many characters,'" Fallon joked. "Who's doing what?"

Meyers seemed to agree. "What doesn't this story have?" he said. "At this point, I'm honestly expecting Robert Mueller to rip of his mask and say, 'Gotcha, Donald! It was me the whole time!'" followed by a photo of none other than Hillary Clinton.

For both Colbert and Meyers, the name of Cohen's shell company was suspicious in and of itself.

"Essential Consultants L.L.C. sounds like how a porn website would show up on your credit card bill," Meyers joked.

Colbert, on the other hand, said that Cohen only chose it because "Pornstar Payoffs, Incorporated" was taken.

When creating the L.L.C., Cohen reportedly put his own name on the documents, but created a pseudonym — "Peggy Peterson" — for Stormy Daniels. "That's right, Cohen used a pseudonym for the porn star, but not for himself," Meyers said. "He would've made a terrible Reservoir Dog."