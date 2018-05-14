Late-Night Hosts Tee Off on Opening of U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

"Now we just have to destabilize Antarctica, and we'll have global-crisis bingo," Stephen Colbert joked on Monday night's 'Late Show.'

After a violent day of protests along the Gaza border fence that coincided with the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, late-night hosts weighed in on the building's relocation from Tel Aviv.

On The Late Show on CBS, host Stephen Colbert joked of the break with tradition, "Now we just have to destabilize Antarctica, and we'll have global-crisis bingo."

Noting that President Trump could not be at the opening of the embassy Monday, Colbert said, "Instead, he sent Peace-Treaty Barbie and Collusion Ken," as a picture of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner filled the screen. Colbert then played a clip of Kushner speaking, overlaid with audio of a comically high-pitched voice reading his speech.

On NBC, Seth Meyers also tore into Kushner's unique speechifying style on Monday night's broadcast. "White House senior adviser Jared Kushner spoke today at the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem," The Late Night host said. "It's great practice for Kushner, because next week he has to do an oral report in social studies."

Over on The Daily Show, Trevor Noah had fun with an old clip of Trump at a time when he briefly considered not moving the embassy to Jerusalem. The Comedy Central host played video of Trump at a rally, where he told supporters that when he was told the cost of the embassy's move would be $1 billion, he stopped signing the executive order midsignature and crossed out his name with a few giant X's.

"I love that Trump tried X-ing out his signature, like he was voiding a check," Noah said. "As if someone was going to take the executive order out of the White House trash and fill out the rest of his name, like some kid is going to use it as his fake ID. Like, 'Sorry buddy, you gotta be 21.' 'That's no way to talk to the president of the United States."