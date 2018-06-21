Late-Night Hosts Weigh in on Melania Trump's "I Really Don't Care" Jacket

"You know a lot of people are giving her a hard time about it, but I think it's nice that had a jacket made to display her wedding vows," Seth Meyers joked.

Late-night hosts ventured into fashion criticism on Thursday night when they reacted to a controversial jacket, emblazoned with the message "I really don't care," that Melania Trump wore on a trip to an immigrant children's detension center.

The First Lady wore the green Zara military jacket for travel to and from the center in Texas; she was not photographed with it on at the facility. After photographs made the rounds on the Internet, President Trump tweeted, "I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!"

Melania's spokeswoman, meanwhile, said, "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope this isn't what the media is going to choose to focus on."

Over on Late Night, host Seth Meyers joked of the divisive apparel, "You know a lot of people are giving her a hard time about it, but I think it's nice that had a jacket made to display her wedding vows."

Stephen Colbert, meanwhile, incorporated former Trump presidential campaign manager Corey Lewandowski's controversial reaction to a family-separation story on Fox News earlier in the week into his reaction on The Late Show. "That's what they settled on?" he asked. "What was her first choice, a jacket that says 'Womp womp'?"

He added, "I am going to guess this is one message she did not steal from Michelle Obama," referring to accusations that Melania plagiarized language from the former First Lady's speeches on two occasions.

Over at The Daily Show, Trevor Noah also commented on the "wardrobe malfunction blowing up the news."

"Wow. It looks like when Melania was in the hospital she had her last f--- removed," Noah said. Making further jabs at the First Lady, Noah said the jacket was telling of her and the president's relationship: "It is kind of sweet that she made a jacket out of her and Donald's wedding vows. That's really cool! I like that," Noah quipped.