Late-Night Sounds Off on Trump's Historic Meeting With Kim Jong-un

Late-night dug into President Donald Trump's historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that occurred on Monday in Singapore.

On Tuesday night, hosts across the dial offered their thoughts on the meeting of the world leaders.

"There is the small detail that Trump is entering into a deal with a homicidal boy-king, but Trump is just working with what he’s got,” Late Show host Stephen Colbert noted in his monologue, before tossing to a clip of Trump saying “I’m given what I’m given,” to which Colbert said, “He’s given what he’s given, okay? Kim kills his own people, but it’s not like he kneeled during the National Anthem.”

TONIGHT! Trump goes one-on-Un and comes out second. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/inWWrwiR5C — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 13, 2018

Over on the Tonight Show, a spoof of ABC's popular dating show The Bachelor (entitled The Summit) showed footage from Trump and Kim's meeting as a "one-on-one date" between a "dictator" and "social media influencer and steak enthusiast."

Trump and Kim's first meeting seemed a lot like an episode of "The Bachelorette" #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/TTWLhJQQzc — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) June 12, 2018

During his "Closer Look" segment on Late Night, host Seth Meyers noted comments Trump made about preparing for the meeting. "Oh, so Trump prepared for this sumit the same way he prepared for the debates? What was that meeting like, just three hours of Trump stalking Kim Jong-un around a room?" Meyers said.

The NBC host also took issue with the two leaders' choice of attire for the event. "They look like they shop at a store called Business Pajamas," Meyers said.

Of course, Meyers also noted former NBA star Dennis Rodman's appearance at the meeting. "The news these days really feels like a Mad Lib from 1999," Meyers quips.

On The Daily Show, Trevor Noah compared Trump to a “condominium huckster” and mockingly imitated the president’s comments at a press conference.