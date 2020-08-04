'Late Show' Music Producer Fired Following Sexual Harassment Allegation

The music producer for CBS' Late Show With Stephen Colbert has been fired following allegations of sexual harassment made against him by a musician.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Giovanni Cianci, who had been The Late Show's music booker since late 2017, is no longer employed by the show.

Cianci's dismissal came about a week after musician Paige Stark alleged in an Instagram post that Cianci "harassed and attempted to assault me" at a music festival in 2010. "He followed me and my band mate to a nearby bar and kept touching me and being in my personal space," Stark wrote.

Stark said she never went public with the allegations before now, though she did contact Cianci's former employer in 2017, about a month before he took the Late Show job. Stark said she never received a reply.

Cianci's dismissal is the latest at CBS as the network continues to address issues with its corporate culture.

MacGyver and Magnum P.I. showrunner Peter Lenkov was fired in July and had his overall deal canceled over multiple claims he created a toxic work environment.

Brad Kern, the former showrunner of NCIS: New Orleans, was dropped by CBS TV Studios after multiple sources on the show alleged he harassed and unfairly penalized women and made racially insensitive statements. CBS comedy Fam let showrunner Bob Kushell go after finding that he used "inappropriate language" on the set of the 2019 midseason show. CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery dismissed showrunners Gretchen Berg and Aaron Harberts amid allegations of abusive behavior, along with budget overruns. Vinnie Favale, a CBS Studios executive, was placed on leave in 2018 after allegations of misconduct.

CBS also fired 60 Minutes exec producer and former news division head Jeff Fager after he sent a threatening text message to a reporter at the network who was covering sexual misconduct allegations against him. In 2017, the network dropped CBS This Morning host Charlie Rose amid allegations of sexual harassment. And CEO Leslie Moonves departed in September 2018, a month after The New Yorker published allegations of harassment and abuse against him.

Variety first reported the Cianci news.