'Late Show With Stephen Colbert' Ups Ariel Dumas to Head Writer

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is shaking up its writing staff, promoting Ariel Dumas to head writer alongside Jay Katsir.

Additionally, supervising producer Opus Moreschi will take on more responsibilities at the CBS late-night show, including overseeing long-lead projects while remaining part of the writing staff. Katsir, who was already serving as head writer, will also be a supervising producer.

"I have worked with all three of these incredibly talented people since The Colbert Report," said Colbert. "I am thrilled that someone as funny and dedicated as Ariel will be my new head writer and that Opus and Jay will continue to be comedic Gibraltars, on which I can lean, and host donors, from whom I can harvest organs."

Dumas was a writer on The Colbert Report at Comedy Central and followed Colbert to CBS when he took over The Late Show in 2015. She has worked as a writer and digital producer on the show for the past four years.