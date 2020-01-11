Laura Dern Clarifies Her Thoughts on Baby Yoda: "I Don't Mind Being the Taller One"

During her interview with Stephen Colbert on 'The Late Show,' Dern also spoke about the script development process of 'Marriage Story,' in which director Noah Baumbach involved the actors in early conversations about the set-up and their characters.

Following her Golden Globe win for Marriage Story last week, Laura Dern appeared as a guest on The Late Show Friday night, where she chatted with host Stephen Colbert about how director Noah Baumbach approached the script development process of the film. And later in the interview, she opened up about Baby Yoda.

At the top of the show, Colbert congratulated the actress on her award and asked her what it's like to attend the Golden Globes. "You're seeing people who are such icons and idols to you," replied Dern. The late-show host quipped, "Laura Dern," alluding to her icon and idol status. "I saw myself," said Dern, playing along with the joke. "I just freaked out and was thrilled." Striking a serious note, she went on to say, "No, but it was amazing to me, I’m such a fan of Fleabag, Succession, so seeing the cast of these shows was so exciting."

Colbert labeled Marriage Story "one of the most moving, heartbreaking, funny and beautiful movies" he's seen in years. Bringing up the development process, he asked about the way in which Baumbach involved the actors in conversations before the screenplay had been finalized. "We started talking about life and relationships, and Noah said he wanted to make a love story," explained Dern. "Over the course of some months, he and I had dinner, and I remember him saying, I think I want to tell a love story through the lens of divorce, which I thought was incredibly bold and quite a terrifying thing to pull off. He’s such a meticulous writer, he did it perfectly."

The late-night host asked Dern how she reacted when she finally did read the script. "Sobbed for 15 minutes," replied Dern, "on his voicemail in fact." She continued to say, "I was weeping because the movie you see is the script we were given. Each line, how I take my high heels off, I mean, everything was described flawlessly."

The actress recalled Baumbach saying at an early point during development, "I want to make a movie to remind us that endings aren’t failures," noting that the sentiment already made her cry. "I felt so moved by that," she said. "And he really has made that film."

Moving onto another topic, Colbert announced, "I want to catch up on a news story that kind of got away from us… that you were a part of." He then declared, "Baby Yoda is a big deal this year." He reminded the audience that when Dern was on the red carpet for the Gotham Awards, she was asked if she likes Baby Yoda, and she had answered that she saw him at a basketball game. "And this caused a lot of headlines," said Colbert.

He posed a question to the actress. "The people want to know, what did you mean?" Dern responded, "I’m just going to say this, because we’ve been in this business for a long time now, and I was raised by actors. There can be a frenzy when people are friends or have some kind of relationship, and people want to wonder—" Colbert piped in, "He’s a star, you’re a star, and you’ve been seen together at a basketball game. Anything?"

"I mean, he’s a baby, he’s a 50 year old baby," joked Dern. "So it’s not inappropriate." Colbert added, "Sure, no one is going to accuse you of robbing the cradle." The actress continued, keeping the joke going, "And I said to my friends, the next man I am with I want to be incredibly wise, great sense of humor. I don’t mind being the taller one."

The two joked about Baby Yoda's "green" coloring and "those eyes." Dern said as an endnote, "When you say, ‘I just want you to look into my eyes forever,’ he’s definitely going to be into that."

Watch the full clip below.