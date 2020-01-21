Laura Dern to Star in Quibi Show From Nick Hornby

The Emmy winner and Oscar nominee will play a bartender with a sympathetic ear in 'Just One Drink.'

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Laura Dern is the newest A-lister to team up with Quibi.

The Marriage Story and Little Women actress will star in and executive produce Just One Drink, which is in development at the shortform streaming platform. High Fidelity and About a Boy writer Nick Hornby is penning the script.

Just One Drink will be a series of one-act vignettes between a bartender (Dern) and the customers she serves, all of whom are in various states of emotional disrepair. Dern's Jaywalker Pictures and Platform One Media are producing.

The project is the second shortform series Hornby has written recently. His State of the Union, starring Rosamund Pike and Chris O'Dowd, aired in 10-minute segments on Sundance in 2019 and won the Emmy for best shortform comedy or drama series.

Dern and her Jaywalker Pictures partner Jayme Lemons executive produce Just One Drink with Hornby and Platform One's Elisa Ellis.

Dern is nominated for an Oscar for her role in Marriage Story, for which she's already won a Golden Globe and SAG Award. She won an Emmy in 2017 for HBO's Big Little Lies; other recent credits include HBO's The Tale, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Twin Peaks: The Return. She is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.

Hornby is a two-time Oscar nominee for the screenplays for Brooklyn and An Education. An adaptation of his novel High Fidelity starring Zoe Kravitz is set to debut on Hulu in February. He also wrote the screenplay for Wild, for which Dern scored an Oscar nomination. He is repped by Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.

Set to launch April 6, the mobile-centric Quibi has more than 50 original shows in the works and will also offer daily news and sports programming in short doses of 10 minutes or less. The company will also employ a technology called Turnstyle so that users can switch from landscape to portrait mode without buffering. Subscribers will play $5 per month for a version with ads or $8 for an ad-free experience.