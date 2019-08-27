Lauren Graham Joins NBC Musical Dramedy 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist'

Her casting marks a return to NBC after she starred on 'Parenthood' for six seasons.

Lauren Graham is headed back to NBC.

The Gilmore Girls and Parenthood star has joined the cast of the network's midseason musical dramedy Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. She'll play Joan, title character Zoey's (Jane Levy) boss at a tech company. Graham replaces Carmen Cusack, who played the part in the show's pilot.

The role marks Graham's return to broadcast TV for the first time since Parenthood ended its six-season run on NBC in 2015. She reprised her Gilmore Girls role in Netflix's miniseries Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016 and guest-starred on the most recent season of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm in 2017. She also does voice work on Disney Junior's Vampirina.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist stars Levy as a young woman who starts to hear other people's thoughts expressed as songs, sometimes even full-blown musical numbers. After questioning her sanity, she decides to use her "gift" to help understand the people around her and help others.

Skylar Astin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Alex Newell (Glee), Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher, John Clarence Stewart and Andrew Leeds also star.

The Lionsgate TV series was created by Austin Winsberg (Gossip Girl), who executive produces with Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson of FeigCo, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Jason Wang, David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles. Richard Shepard directed and executive produced the pilot.

TVLine first reported the news.