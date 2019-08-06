Lauren Holly to Star in Netflix YA Drama 'Tiny Pretty Things'

The actress will play the head of a prestigious ballet academy where students will do anything to be the best.

Netflix's latest drama aimed at young adults has found one of its grown-up leads.

Lauren Holly is circling a leading role in the streamer's adaptation of novel Tiny Pretty Things, playing the head of a prestigious ballet academy where the competition among students reaches fearfully intense levels. Holly is coming off of Designated Survivor, which ended after three seasons, the last as a Netflix original after two years on ABC.

Based on the book by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton, Tiny Pretty Things charts the rise and fall of young adults at the Archer School of Ballet, who live far from their homes, each standing on the verge of greatness or ruin. As Chicago’s only elite dance school, the Archer School serves as the company school for the city's renowned professional company: City Works Ballet. The Archer School is an oasis for an array of dancers: rich and poor, from north and south, and a range of backgrounds. Yet they all share a rare talent and passion for dance, a loyal sense of community — and when it comes to their dreams, no Plan B.

Holly will play Monique, a former dancer and now the director of the academy. Driven by ambition and a true belief in the Archer School's value, she wields unique power over the school and uses her dark capacities not only to defend the institution, but also to bring out the best in her students, regardless of her means.

Holly's recent credits include Hallmark's Hailey Dean Mysteries, Motive and a recurring part on NCIS. She is repped by Gilbertson Entertainment, The Characters Talent Agency and Mavrick Artists Agency.

Tiny Pretty Things comes from Insurrection Media. The 10-episode drama is executive produced by showrunner Michael MacLennan (Bomb Girls); Kiliaen Van Rensselaer, Jordanna Fraiberg and Deborah Hendersonof Insurrection Media; Gary Fleder and Gabrielle Neimand of Mojo Films; and Carrie Mudd of Peacock Alley.

The series is set to premiere in 2020 and joins a roster of YA shows at Netflix that includes 13 Reasons Why, Trinkets (which will end with its second season), The Society and On My Block.