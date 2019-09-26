'Law & Order: SVU' Launches Companion Podcast

NBC is pushing deeper into podcast territory.

The network is teaming with prolific producer Dick Wolf to launch Squadroom, the official Law & Order: SVU podcast.

Kicking off Thursday following the East Coast premiere of the record-setting 21st season, Squadroom will be hosted by SVU insider Anthony Roman and feature exclusive interviews with the cast, producers and writers. The debut episode features an interview with star Mariska Hargitay, SVU showrunner Warren Leight and Peter Scanavino. New episodes will debut every Thursday night after episodes end on the East Coast.

The SVU podcast joins the previously launched companion to NBC's The Good Place and arrives after the network announced plans to publish other content in the space as "radio show"-style classic episodes of the TV series delivered in an audio-only format and more.

"We are always looking at new and exciting ways to collaborate with the Wolf team, and an official podcast felt like the perfect format for a popular and long-running brand like SVU," said Rob Hayes, executive vp digital at NBC. "We are excited to deliver new experiences and expand the discussion for audiences on a platform that allows them to dive in anytime, anywhere."

SVU will make history Thursday when it launches season 21, officially breaking Gunsmoke's record as the longest-running primetime scripted series.

The SVU podcast joins similar offerings from NBC, for Late Night With Seth Meyers and American Ninja Warrior.

This marks the latest expansion for Wolf Entertainment, which recently rebranded and repositioned the company for the digital era.

"We've seen on social media that SVU has a huge fan base, and the fans that engage are smart, curious and crave behind-the-scenes insights," said Elliot Wolf — Dick Wolf's son — senior vp digital at Wolf Entertainment. "We thought to give these fans more, we could produce a podcast that continues the conversation. They can learn more about the creative process, the actors' work and what makes the show tick. We presented the idea to NBC, and they embraced it immediately."

Next up for Dick Wolf will be finding a streaming home for his prolific body of work. Wolf ideally wants to find one outlet to be the exclusive digital home for the Law & Order and Chicago franchises, among other shows from his extensive library.