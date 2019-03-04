'Law & Order: SVU' Spinoff 'Hate Crimes' Delayed at NBC

Dick Wolf's straight-to-series drama remains in active development at the network, which will no longer air the pilot as a planted episode of 'SVU' this season.

NBC's Law & Order: Hate Crimes series has hit a bump in the road.

The Dick Wolf-produced spinoff of Law & Order: SVU will no longer air this season as a planted episode of the long-running franchise. The network is still planning on moving forward with the 13-episode straight-to-series order. Hate Crimes is still considered to be in active development at the network, which has been making offers for actors. It's unclear if the series is still on track to air in the 2019-2020 broadcast season after it was originally slated to air this year.

NBC declined comment.

The Hate Crimes delay arrives as prolific producer Wolf has two other high-profile pilots in the works this season: ABC's sequel to New York Undercover and CBS' FBI: Most Wanted, the latter of which is a spinoff of the rookie drama that has already been renewed for a sophomore run. Wolf is writing both pilots alongside Ben Watkins and Rene Balcer, respectively. FBI: Most Wanted will air as a planted episode of the flagship series and has already locked in the bulk of its cast with Julian McMahon attached to star.

Wolf remains one of broadcast television's most prolific producers and hitmakers. He is responsible for four hours of NBC's schedule this season, with all three Chicago shows airing as a block on Wednesdays and Law & Order: SVU inching closer to breaking Gunsmoke's record as TV's longest-running primetime drama series. NBC last week renewed all three Chicago series for the 2019-2020 broadcast season, where they will join season two of Wolf's FBI.

Picked up straight to series in September, Law & Order: Hate Crimes was created by Wolf and former SVU showrunner Warren Leight, with the latter writing the planted spinoff. SVU star Mariska Hargitay executive produces alongside Peter Jankowski, Arthur Forney, Michael Chernuchin, Julie Martin and Alex Chapple. The project hails from Universal Television and Wolf Films. Production was slated to begin in February. No actors have been cast yet.

All told, Hate Crimes is poised to be the seventh series in the Law & Order franchise, joining the flagship, SVU, Criminal Intent, Trial by Jury, L&O: LA and last year's anthology, True Crime.

Should Hate Crimes come together and NBC renew SVU — and ABC and CBS pick up New York Undercover and FBI: Most Wanted, respectively — Wolf could have an impressive eight series across three broadcast networks next season.