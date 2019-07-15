Lea Michele to Star in ABC Holiday Movie From Freeform

'Same Time, Next Christmas' hails from Freeform Studios, marking the first time the broadcast network has picked up a project from its cable-focused sibling.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke is making good on her promise to better connect the broadcast network and its cable-focused sibling, Freeform.

The Disney-owned broadcaster has picked up holiday movie Sam Time, Next Christmas, starring Glee grad Lea Michele. The telepic hails from Freeform Studios, the production arm of Freeform — where Burke previously served as head of originals.

The movie — released in tandem with singer-actress Michele's first Christmas album — will air in December and brings the actress back to the network following her role in ABC's short-lived comedy The Mayor. Michele will star as Olivia Henderson, a woman who met her childhood sweetheart during her family's annual Christmas visit to Hawaii. After being separated by distance and years, the two reunite at the same Hawaii resort years later and the old chemistry between them flares up anew — but circumstances conspire to keep them apart.

"This holiday season holds special importance to me as I get to celebrate both my role in this film and my first-ever holiday album," Michele said. "I'm honored to return to ABC with this movie event, and I am excited to share the holidays with everyone."

The movie is exec produced by EveryWhere Studios' Tom Mazza and David Culvert Jones. Stephen Herek (Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors, Mr. Holland’s Opus) will direct.

Burke, in a March interview with The Hollywood Reporter, signaled that she would look to better unite ABC and Freeform in her new role atop the broadcaster. "We’ve been talking with Tom Ascheim and his team about grabbing a couple projects for ABC and partnering on some holiday movies," she said at the time.

Michele is repped by WME, Untitled and Offer Weber Dern.

Freeform has fully embraced holiday programming and has found success with its annual 25 Days of Christmas, which includes multiple original movies. The themed programming month has performed well for Freeform, which typically benches its original scripted series outside of that as well as its annual month-long Halloween fare.