Leah Remini Inks First-Look Deal With A+E Networks

Her Emmy-winning 'Scientology and the Aftermath' was renewed for a third season in March.

Leah Remini is expanding her relationship with A+E Networks behind her hit series and its controversial subject matter. The multihyphenate has inked a first-look deal with the cable giant, where she will develop new unscripted projects for the portfolio.

“I am so incredibly proud of this show and the movement that has started around it, which continues to grow each and every day,” said Remini. “I’m honored to have a home at A+E Networks and am grateful and humbled to have the opportunity to expand our relationship, telling brave stories and bringing truth to light, no matter the obstacles.”

Remini premiered her expose Scientology and the Aftermath in late 2016, and it quickly became one of A&E's flagship series — winning an Emmy for outstanding informational series and earning several swift renewals. Her takedown of the church, of which she's a famous former member, was most recently renewed for a third season. The new deal, however, will find Remini looking beyond Scientology to develop and produce other nonfiction work for new in-house division A+E Originals.

“Leah is an incredible talent and collaborator with a unique point of view, and we are looking forward to developing her brand of brave storytelling to new topics,” said A+E Networks Portfolio Group & A+E Studios president Paul Buccieri. “The creation of A+E Originals provides the opportunity for us to partner directly with the industry’s best nonfiction storytellers like Leah, both in front of and behind the camera, to bring their ideas to audiences around the world.”

A+E, particularly its titular network, has leaned hard into prestige nonfiction in the last few years — with Remini's series joining Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48, Live PD, 60 Days In and Born This Way.

Remini is repped by APA, Art2Perform and Hirsch Wallerstein.