This Week in TV: Michael Jackson Doc 'Leaving Neverland,' 'The Enemy Within,' 'Better Things'

The week of Feb. 25 brings a host of cable and broadcast premieres but very little new on streaming.

More than a dozen broadcast and cable shows have their season or series premieres the week of Feb. 25, as networks start to refresh their schedules for the spring. It's a relatively light week for streaming series, however, with only a handful of debuts.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

On broadcast …

New: The network that airs The Blacklist brings you The Enemy Within (10 p.m. Monday, NBC), a new story about a turncoat intelligence agent (Jennifer Carpenter's disgraced CIA officer) who becomes an asset in a new investigation. Morris Chestnut also stars as the FBI agent wary of working with Carpenter's character.

Finale: Season five of How to Get Away With Murder concludes at 10 p.m. Thursday on ABC with Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) and Co. attempting to tie up the byzantine loose ends on the season's central mystery.

Returning: The week is bookended by new seasons of singing competitions The Voice (8 p.m. Monday, NBC) and American Idol (8 p.m. Sunday, March 3, ABC). Also: World of Dance (8 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Sunday, NBC) and Good Girls (10 p.m. Sunday, NBC) begin new seasons, and Whiskey Cavalier (10 p.m. Wednesday, ABC) makes its time-period debut following a post-Oscars premiere.

On cable …

New: HBO has the TV premiere of the "complicated and heartbreaking" (says THR's review) Leaving Neverland (8 p.m. Sunday), a two-part documentary (which debuted at Sundance in January) focused on two men who say they were sexually abused by Michael Jackson. The late singer's family disputes the allegations.

Also new: Chris Noth, Leven Rambin and Danny Pino star in Gone (9 p.m. Wednesday, WGN America), a limited series about a law-enforcement team tasked with finding abductees.

Final season: Freeform's Shadowhunters airs the first of its final 12 episodes at 8 p.m. Monday.

Returning: Better Things (10 p.m. Thursday, FX) begins its third season with star Pamela Adlon directing all episodes and supervising the writers' room. Also: Wife Swap (9 p.m. Thursday, CMT) and a Discovery twofer of Naked and Afraid and Alaskan Bush People (8 and 10 p.m. Sunday, March 3).

On streaming …

New: British series The Widow makes its U.S. debut Friday on Amazon. It stars Kate Beckinsale as a woman who becomes convinced her husband, presumed dead in a plane crash, is really alive.

Also new: The latest installment of Hulu's horror anthology Into the Dark, "Treehouse" (Friday), centers on a celebrity chef (Jimmi Simpson of Westworld) trying to escape a wave of bad press. But the ghosts of his past are everywhere. Psych's James Roday wrote and directed the episode. On Netflix Friday Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians (Friday, Netflix) follows one of India's top cricket squads through the 2018 season; docuseries Losers uses sports to examine the psychology of failure; and Everwood-ish family drama Northern Rescue, starring William Baldwin.

In case you missed it …

Anyone craving a genially competitive cooking competition a la The Great British Baking Show could do worse than The Big Family Cooking Showdown, in which families are tasked with preparing a range of meals — including some in their own homes — for a pair of discerning judges. Two seasons are streaming on Netflix.