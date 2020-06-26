LeBron James' SpringHill Entertainment Signs ABC Studios Overall Deal

The company founded by the NBA superstar and partner Maverick Carter will develop scripted projects for the Disney-owned studio.

LeBron James is taking his producing talents to ABC Studios.

SpringHill Entertainment, the company founded by the NBA superstar and his business partner Maverick Carter, has signed a two-year overall deal with the Disney Television Studios unit. Under the deal, SpringHill will develop scripted TV projects for all platforms.

"SpringHill Entertainment makes the shows LeBron and I want to watch. We look at every project as a way to connect with our community and ask ourselves if it will entertain and empower them. We want our content to be insightful in every way,” said Carter, CEO of The SpringHill Company. "Disney is an incredible home for SpringHill’s future growth in scripted television. Disney's variety of platforms, extensive reach, depth of talent, and diversity of audience opens up so much opportunity for us to keep creating great stories."

Said ABC Studios president Jonnie Davis, "LeBron and Maverick bring the same passion and commitment to excellence to SpringHill as LeBron brings to the NBA. We're thrilled they’re setting up shop with us and can’t wait to roll up our sleeves and get to work."

SpringHill was formerly based at Warner Bros., but its deal there expired in summer 2019. SpringHill Entertainment is being folded into a new entity, The SpringHill Company, along with Uninterrupted, an athlete empowerment media and consumer products firm, and The Robot Company, a brand and culture agency.

The new firm just raised $100 million from investors including Elisabeth Murdoch, production company Sister (Chernobyl, Gangs of London), Guggenheim Investments, The University of California's UC Investments and private equity firm SC Holdings.

Founded in 2007, SpringHill has produced scripted series including Starz's Survivor's Remorse and Netflix's Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker and Top Boy and unscripted and documentary projects including NBC's game show The Wall, I Promise, More Than a Game, Student Athlete, Shut Up and Dribble, What's My Name: Muhammad Ali and Becoming on Disney+. It's also producing feature film Space Jam: A New Legacy, which stars James, along with Warner Bros.

SpringHill Entertainment is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.