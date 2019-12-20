Lee Daniels, Country Music Star Brian Kelley Team for ABC Drama

Lee Daniels has landed another project at ABC, this time teaming up with country-music star Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line.

The two will executive produce Moss Landing, a drama with musical elements from writer Lee Shipman (AMC's The Son) and Disney's 20th Century Fox TV, where Daniels is based. The project has a script commitment plus penalty.

Set in a small Florida coastal town, the potential series would follow the sweeping love story of disgraced country star Marion James and Sky Miller, and African American gospel and soul singer. The show would unravel the mysteries of their troubled pasts and follow Marion and Sky through the highs and lows of rebuilding their lives and the love that binds them together — all set to genre-blending musical numbers.

Shipman, who also co-created Netflix's Hemlock Grove, will serve as showrunner should the project go to series. He executive produces with Daniels and Marc Velez of Lee Daniels Entertainment, and Kelley, Stephen Snedden and Justin Halliwell of CuzBro.

Moss Landing is the second ABC project from Daniels and 20th this development season. The Empire co-creator also has comedy Cupcake Men, about brothers (including two ex-NFL players) who run a cupcake shop together. Daniels and former Star showrunner Karin Gist also have soap Our Kind of People at Fox.

ABC's development roster also includes Latinx family comedy Bridges; drama ISB, to be co-written and exec produced by Kevin Costner; musical dramedy Duet; Mandy Moore-produced drama 90's Popstar; a reboot/sequel to early 2010s drama Revenge; Kerry Washington-produced legal drama Reasonable Doubt; crime drama The Receiver; Rebel, from Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff, about activist Erin Brockovich; and cop show Homicide Special from The Resident's Amy Holden Jones.