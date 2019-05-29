Lee Daniels Shopping 'Star' Following Fox Cancellation

The producer says he's "fighting" to keep the show alive and expects to hear from potential buyers soon.

Star co-creator Lee Daniels says he's "fighting" for a new home for the canceled Fox drama.

In an Instagram post, Daniels wrote next to a clip from the show, "Fighting guys! Will know this week…or top of next. I'm NOT letting them STOP the CULTURE. SORRY!"

A spinoff of Empire, Star ran for three seasons on Fox before being canceled ahead of the network's upfront presentation earlier in May. The show was a fairly stable ratings performer but never quite broke out; on top of that, following Disney's acquisition of producer 20th Century Fox TV and other 21st Century Fox assets, the series was set to come from an outside supplier at the same time the network's primetime real estate was shrinking with the addition of WWE Smackdown to Friday nights.

Cable networks BET and OWN are considered possible landing spots for Star.

Revivals of canceled shows are not unheard of — Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Designated Survivor and Lucifer are recent examples — but they're hardly the norm. In the past week, ABC briefly considered bringing back Whiskey Cavalier for a second season before deciding the action drama would remain canceled.

Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said the decision to cancel Star was a tough one, noting that the network wanted to focus on promoting the final season of Empire in the fall, along with new dramas Prodigal Son and Not Just Me.

Daniels co-created Star with Tom Donaghy; Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny and Brittany O'Grady star as a trio of young singers looking for their big break in the music business.