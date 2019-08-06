Lee Daniels, 'Star' Showrunner Returning to Fox With New Soap

The drama, which is in development, is based on Lawrence Otis Graham's 'Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class.'

Lee Daniels and former Star showrunner Karin Gist are returning to Fox.

The duo have boarded development of soap Our Kind of People, based on Lawrence Otis Graham's book Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class.



The potential series revolves around single mother Angela Vaughn, who risks it all and moves her family to Martha’s Vineyard with hopes of taking her natural hair-care line to the next level by infiltrating the African American elite in Oak Bluffs. But she soon discovers a secret about her past that just might change her position and shake up her life and this influential community forever.

Gist — currently showrunner on ABC's Black-ish prequel spinoff Mixed-ish, will pen the script and exec produce via her 20th Century Fox TV-based TheGistOfIt Productions. Daniels will exec produce via his studio-based banner. The drama hails from Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens' Propagate and the company-based Electus. Jay Weisleder, Silverman, Owens, Rodney Ferrell and Montrel McKay will exec produce. The drama is co-produced by Fox Entertainment.

Our Kind of People was first put in development back in 2017 when the project landed at Fox with a script order. Empire's Wendy Calhoun was previously attached to pen the script and has since moved on with an overall deal with Warner Bros. TV.

Our Kind of People marks a return to Fox for Daniels and Gist just a few months after the newly independent broadcast network canceled Empire offshoot Star. Of the latter, Daniels most recently said the series will wrap up with a "movie of the week" on the network.