'Legion': Dan Stevens Embarks on a Surreal Dance Adventure in Season 1 Alternate Scene

The most powerful mutant in Noah Hawley's FX series busts out some new moves in an alternate scene featured on the season one Blu-ray.

David Haller (Dan Stevens) might be the most powerful mutant on the planet — and he just might be mutantkind's most prolific dancer as well.

Haller, the protagonist at the heart of Legion — the FX superhero series based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, from showrunner Noah Hawley (Fargo) — is standing at the center of a newly revealed alternate scene from the first season of the series. Rather, he's dancing at the center of a newly revealed alternate scene from the first season of the series, provided to The Hollywood Reporter in conjunction with the home video release of season one, out March 27 on Blu-ray.

The scene acts as a cousin to one of the most memorable moments from the pilot episode, directed by Hawley. As a patient at Clockworks Psychiatric Hospital, David embarks on a romance with Syd Barrett (Rachel Keller), and their connection with one another is expressed in the form of a dance sequence. The alternate scene presents an entirely different dance, albeit one set in the same space. Clearly, David and Legion alike have some moves up their sleeves; one suspects it won't be the last time we see the psychedelic hero hitting the dance floor, either.

The first season of Legion arrives on Blu-ray March 27.