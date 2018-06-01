'Legion' Renewed for Season 3 at FX

The show's return keeps the cable network in the Marvel and Noah Hawley business.

FX is handing out a third season order for quirky comic-book drama Legion. The network announced its renewal on Friday, with two episodes remaining in its sophomore run.

The drama, from FX golden boy Noah Hawley, has been praised by critics for its trippy take on the Marvel source material and currently ranks as the only active Hawley series on the network's slate.

“Legion has redefined the superhero drama and exceeded all expectations as the intensity and revelation build through the second season,” said FX presdient of original programming Eric Schrier, who announced the news with counterpart Nick Grad. “We are incredibly proud of Noah Hawley’s achievement and are honored to continue the series as it pushes the boundaries of conventional television storytelling. We are also grateful for the contributions of our executive producers, John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, and Jeph Loeb with Marvel Television, as well as our outstanding cast and crew of this groundbreaking show.”

Renewing Legion keeps FX in the Marvel business after the network nixed a planned Deadpool animated series with Donald Glover in March. As for Hawley, his marquee FX series, anthology Fargo, is currently on a break before an anticipated fourth run.

Based on a Marvel comic from Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, Legion stars Dan Stevens as a man who believed himself to be schizophrenic — and later discovers he is actually a mutant with superpowers.

Hawley serves as executive producer, alongside John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg and Jeph Loeb. Nathaniel Halpern is co-EP. Legion is produced by FX Productions and Marvel Television. Those two entities, it's worth noting, will become corporate siblings if and when the Disney acquisition of 20th Century Fox's entertainment properties goes through.