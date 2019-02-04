'Legion' Will End with Season 3 on FX

Creator Noah Hawley is sticking to his plan to finish the story in three seasons.

Legion is coming to a close.

The Marvel TV series will end with its third season in June 2019, FX announced Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour.

Creator Noah Hawley had always envisioned Legion as a three-season arc, FX CEO John Landgraf said, and he's planning to stick to that plan.

Legion, based on an offshoot of the X-Men franchise that debuted as a comic in 1985, centers on David Haller (Dan Stevens), whose history of psychiatric issues lead to his discovery that he has mutant powers.

The cast also includes Rachel Keller, Aubrey Plaza, Bill Irwin, Amber Midthunder, Jeremie Harris, Jean Smart, Jemaine Clement, Katie Aselton, Navid Negahban and Hamish Linklater.

Hawley (Fargo) executive produces with Simon Kinberg, Lauren Shuler Donner, Jeph Loeb and John Cameron.

The second season of Legion suffered sizable ratings declines, with same-day viewership falling by more than half to 430,000. A week of delayed viewing brought the series up to about 1 million viewers, but that's still about half of the seven-day number for the first season.

The announcement of Legion ending comes on the heels of FX picking up another comic-based series: The cabler's adaptation of Y: The Last Man is set to debut in 2020.