'Lego Masters' Competition Series Produced by Brad Pitt a Go at Fox (Exclusive)

Fox is ready to get its Lego on.

The network has handed out a series order for reality competition series Lego Masters, based on the successful format of the same name.

The series, produced by Endemol Shine North America and Brad Pitt's Plan B, sees 12 teams of two go head-to-head in ambitious brick-building challenges. Each episode will see one pair progress to the next round until the finale, during which the three top teams will square off for the ultimate Lego trophy. A specific episode count has not yet been determined.

"Lego Masters has everything you want in a reality competition: an incredibly quirky and unique twist on a brand revered by billions of people, exciting team-based battles driven by creativity and a premise that’s ultra-family friendly,” Rob Wade, president of alternative at Fox, said in a statement. “It’s bold, fun and unlike anything else on television, and we’re thrilled to bring Lego Masters to American fans.”

Created by U.K.-based indie production company Tuesday's Child, Lego Masters debuted on the U.K.'s Channel 4 in 2017, becoming the network's highest-rated new series and doubling its primetime average among young adults. It has already been renewed on Channel 4, and local versions of the format have started to roll out worldwide. More recently, Endemol Shine Australia produced a local version for Nine and it ranked as the country's No. 1 program among all key demos.

Endemol Shine North America's Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman will executive produce alongside Tuesday's Child's Karen Smith and Steph Harris, The Lego Group's Jill Wilfert and Robert May.

Lego Masters extends Fox's relationship with Endemol, which produced season one of The Masked Singer. (The latter company continues to produce local versions of the singing competition series in a number of global territories.) Endemol Shine also is behind Fox's MasterChef franchise and the network's upcoming scripted drama Almost Family.



Lego Masters joins a Fox unscripted slate that includes Hell's Kitchen and So You Think You Can Dance. A premiere date has not been determined.