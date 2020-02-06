TV Ratings: 'Lego Masters' Premiere Scores for Fox

The Will Arnett-hosted competition draws the second best 18-49 rating for a series premiere this season.

The premiere of Fox's Lego Masters built up a solid audience on Wednesday. The competition series delivered the second best series-debut rating of the season in adults 18-49 — and the only one to beat it had an NFL lead-in.

The premiere scored a 1.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic, behind only the NFL-boosted 3.1 for 911: Lone Star (also on Fox) on Jan. 19. Lego Masters also drew 4.84 million viewers, way above Fox's same-day average in the time period this season (1.65 million for Almost Family).

The Masked Singer fell back to its normal levels after Sunday's post-Super Bowl premiere (the usual pattern for such shows in recent years). It drew a 2.0 in adults 18-49 and 7.4 million viewers, in line with the show's fall averages (2.0, 7.1 million).

Fox's unscripted lineup topped a special edition of The Bachelor on ABC, which averaged a 1.3 in adults 18-49 and 5.08 million viewers for its two hours. Stumptown (0.4, 2.28 million) was on par with its week-ago performance.

NBC's Chicago Med (8.6 million viewers) and Chicago Fire (8.18 million) were the two most-watched shows in primetime, and Chicago PD (7.15 million) ranked fourth. All three averaged 1.1 in the 18-49 demo.

A week after hitting season highs in the same-day ratings, CBS' Criminal Minds slipped to season lows. A pair of episodes at 9 and 10 p.m. averaged 4.05 million viewers and earned a 0.6 and a 0.5 in adults 18-49. A Survivor retrospective special at 8 p.m. averaged 3.88 million viewers and 0.6 in the demo. The CW's Riverdale (0.2 in adults 18-49) and Nancy Drew (0.1) were steady.

Fox's 1.8 rating in the 18-49 demo led primetime by a comfortable margin over NBC's 1.1. ABC came in third with a 1.0. CBS finished with a 0.6, followed by Univision at 0.5 and Telemundo at 0.4. The CW averaged 0.2.

