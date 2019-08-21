Lena Dunham Launches New Production Company

A year after splitting with former producing partner Jenni Konner, Lena Dunham has launched Good Thing Going, her new production company.

The actress, writer, director and producer already has a slate of film, TV, theater and podcast projects under way — as well as a first-look deal with her longtime home at HBO.

"As a producer, my only goal is to give other artists the chance to be as noisy and honest as I’ve been,” Dunham said. “I’m firmly of the believe that we grow together when we allow each other to be as messy and complex in our art as we are in our lives. I’m so excited to be leading Good Thing Going with a group of close collaborators who share my hunger for getting hooked on new voices and perspectives.”

Based in New York, Good Thing Going is led by Dunham's manager Michael P. Cohen, who serves as president of the company. Liz Watson serves as head of development and production (and will be based in New York and the U.K.); Marissa Diaz will served as head of development and production (and be based in L.A.); and Soham Joglekar will serve as the New York-based development coordinator.

The Girls grad most recently was in the U.K., where she directed the pilot for international finance drama Industry, which was written and created by newcomers Konrad Kay and Mickey Down. This week, Dunham signed on to exec produce HBO Max YA pilot Generation, created by 17-year-old Zelda Barnz and her father, Daniel. Additionally, she's developing the untitled Anna Delvey story for HBO and will write and direct the film adaptation of Catherine Called Birdy for Working Title with production set to begin early next year. Finally, she's writing feature Watch Me, with Amy Pascal producing. Good Thing Going's podcast, The C-Word — which Dunham co-hosts — is also available on Luminary.



Beyond those projects, Good Thing Going is also focused on raising consciousness around mental health, addiction and trauma and has close allies in Friendly House and the David Lynch Foundation.

Dunham and Konner split as producing partners last summer after completing work on HBO limited series Camping. Their joint overall deal with HBO for their A Casual Romance Banner expired in December. Both Dunham and Konner inked new first-look deals with the cabler when those pacts expired.

