Lena Headey Follows 'Game of Thrones' With Netflix's 'Dark Crystal' Prequel

Awkwafina, Sigourney Weaver and Benedict Wong will also be part of the star-studded voice cast for the series.

Lena Headey will follow her role on Game of Thrones with a part in another epic saga.

The actress has joined the star-packed voice cast of Netflix's series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, a prequel to Jim Henson's 1982 film that's set to debut Aug. 30. Other additions to the cast include Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), Sigourney Weaver, Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Henson and Muppets veteran Dave Goelz, who also worked on the original film.

The series from The Jim Henson Company is set many years before the events of the film. It centers on three Gelfling (voiced by Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nathalie Emmanuel) who discover the horrific truth behind the power of the evil Skeksis and set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.

"I am so grateful to this dedicated and gifted ensemble who has so beautifully voiced the characters performed by our puppeteers," said director and executive producer Louis Leterrier. "Gathering such highly skilled performers was only possible because of their love and respect for Jim Henson’s work and his ongoing legacy."

Headey will voice a Gelfling named Maudra Fara in the series. John-Kamen will also play a Gelfling named Naia, while Wong and Awkwafina will play Skeksis known as, respectively, The Collector and The General. Weaver will have a voiceover role as The Myth-Speaker, and Goelz will voice a Fizzigig named Baffi.

Alice Dinnean, Beccy Henderson and Neil Sterenberg are the puppeteers for the three leads. Other core puppeteers are Warrick Brownlow-Pike, Dave Chapman, Kevin Clash, Damian Farrell, Helena Smee, Kat Smee and Olly Taylor.

The Age of Resistance cast also includes Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham-Carter, Mark Hamill, Harvey Fierstein, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Alicia Vikander, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Simon Pegg, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Andy Samberg.

Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford executive produce with Leterrier; writers Jeffrey Addiss, Will Matthews and Javier Grillo-Marxuach are co-EPs along with Henson's Blanca Lista.