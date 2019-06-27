Lena Headey Snags Post-'Game of Thrones' Lead in Showtime Drama

She will play the title role in 'Rita,' a drama about a teacher, in her first on-camera role following the end of the HBO megahit.

Lena Headey is moving from HBO to Showtime for her first on-camera role following the end of megahit Game of Thrones.

She's set to play the title role in Rita, a drama pilot about an unconventional teacher. She'll also be an executive producer of the project, which is based on a Danish series. Headey's casting comes on the heels of Netflix's Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, where she has joined the star-studded voice cast.

In Rita, Headey will play a headstrong, unconventional teacher and single mother who takes on every kind of authority — and her own family — in a messy, unfiltered way. Christian Torpe, who created the Danish series, is writing the pilot.

"Rita is a deliciously subversive character who will make you laugh and cry as she continuously challenges the hypocrisy around her," said Showtime Entertainment president Jana Winograde. "It goes without saying that Lena Headey is a force whose essence is ideal to take on this wonderfully dynamic lead role."

Showtime's take on Rita will be the second attempt to get a U.S. version of the show up and running. Bravo produced a pilot in 2013 from Grey's Anatomy's Krista Vernoff with Anna Gunn in the lead role, but it didn't go forward.

Headey joins fellow Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — her onscreen brother/lover in the series — in moving quickly to a new job. Coster-Waldau is starring in FX pilot Gone Hollywood, about a group of talent agents who form their own firm in 1980s Los Angeles.

Rita is a co-production of Showtime and Platform One Media. Torpe, Headey and Platform One's Elisa Ellis executive produce.