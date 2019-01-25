Lena Headey Says She's Rooting for Cersei on 'Game of Thrones': "Someone Has To"

The actress also told Jimmy Kimmel about how emotional it was to wrap the HBO series.

Lena Headey opened up about filming the final season of Game of Thrones on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel asked if the cast received the full scripts while filming the final season or if they only received scripts for the scenes that featured their characters. "They usually give us all of them and if anyone says they don't flick to the end, they're lying. Cause I know we all do that," she said. "And then we have a big read through."

Headey said that the cast never did table reads until the final season because it was the first time everyone was on set in Belfast at the same time. "It was really emotional," she said.

The actress also reflected on what was going through her head when she filmed her last scene as Cersei Lannister. "I was like, 'Well, it's been nine years. It's been amazing and I'm happy to go and find new things,'" she told Kimmel.

Headey added that she had heard that the show's creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss has prepared speeches and drawings of storyboards for the cast members. "I suddenly got really emotional at the end of trying to head down the stairs and they all rushed up and trapped me and then they gave this speech. It was really moving," she recalled.

Kimmel told the actress that he is rooting against Headey's character Cersei in the final season and asked if she hoped her character to end the series on the Iron Throne. "Someone has to," she said.

