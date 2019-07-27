Lena Waithe Moves Overall Deal From Showtime to Amazon

'The Chi' creator already has an anthology series, 'Them,' set up with the company.

Lena Waithe is moving her overall deal.

The Emmy-winning writer, actress and producer has inked an overall deal with Amazon Studios, moving from her previous home at Showtime. The pact extends Waithe's relationship with the retail giant/streamer, with whom she's already working on horror anthology series Them. That series was picked up nearly one year ago with a two-season order. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke announced Saturday at TCA that Ashley Thomas and Deborah Ayorinde would star in the first season of the anthology, which is poised to begin production shortly.



"Lena is a powerhouse writer and producer who also has a gift for identifying exciting and authentic voices,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement timed to her TCA announcement. “Our upcoming series Them is the result of her rare ability to cultivate brilliant voices like Little Marvin and bring his wholly original and compelling vision to Amazon. We look forward to collaborating with Lena and her team for years to come.”

Waithe's Hillman Grad partner Rishi Rajani will make the move to Amazon as well. Under the new pact, the company will create and produce original series for the company. Hillman Grad's slate includes Waithe's feature film writing debut Queen & Slim; TBS-turned-BET comedy Twenties; HBO's untitled Kid Fury project; and Showtime's How to Make Love to a Black Woman. Waithe also created and exec produces Showtime's The Chi, BET's Boomerang and Netflix's Dear White People. She co-wrote the Emmy-winning "Thanksgiving" episode of Netflix's Master of None, in which she co-stars as.

"I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Amazon Studios and am looking forward to this next chapter,” said Waithe. “Both of our goals are aligned in that we want to continue elevating storytellers who are underrepresented and have a unique vision of the world.”

Waithe joins a rapidly growing roster of producers housed at Amazon including Jack Ryan star John Krasinski, Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan (who moved over from Warner Bros. TV) and Jordan Peele.

Waithe is repped by WME, Mission Entertainment and Del Shaw.