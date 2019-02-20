Lena Waithe Sets Comedy Anthology as Next Showtime Project

‘How to Make Love to a Black Woman (Who May Be Working Through Some Sh*t),’ part of Waithe’s first-look deal with the network, comes from ‘The Chi’ writer Casallina “Cathy” Kisakye.

Lena Waithe is prepping her next Showtime act, and the title is a mouthful. The Emmy-winning multiphenate has received a pilot order for comedy anthology How to Make Love to a Black Woman (Who May Be Working Through Some Sh*t.

The project, created by Casallina “Cathy” Kisakye, is the latest project to come to the network through Waithe’s first-look deal with Showtime. Kisakye, Waithe and Rishi Rajani will executive produce

"Cathy's script is haunting, funny, and extremely vulnerable — it's the kind of script that doesn't come around very often,” said Waithe. “I'm honored that Cathy trusts me with such a special project. I can't wait for the world to see it."

The half-hour project, with each episode intended to contain multiple storylines, is described as a collection of characters “telling stories about connection and rejection that explore our most harrowing — and harrowingly comic —sexual secrets.”

“Working with Lena is the gift that keeps on giving,” said Showtime Networks entertainment president Gary Levine. “We signed our first-look deal with her so that she could bring authentic and talented new voices to Showtime. Cathy’s comedy is raw, relevant, surprising, sexy and fun, and we are very excited about making it.”



Should it go to series, this would be a first anthology for Showtime — which continues to ramp up its roster of original programming.

Kisakye previously worked with Waithe on her Showtime drama The Chi. The series received a strong entrance at the network, both critically and with viewers, and returns for its sophomore run April 7. Juggling her acting, writing and producing career with aggressive mentorship, Waithe has quickly gained a reputation for championing inclusivity in writers rooms and on camera.

Both Waithe and Kisakye are repped by WME.